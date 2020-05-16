The Baker County Jail will not be making plans to change its current procedures even as businesses begin welcoming people through their doors.
The jail has been keeping a close eye on its prisoners and has stepped up its cleaning procedures and staff safety measures since late March when Gov. Kate Brown began closing down most of the state in her effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in Oregon.
Sheriff Travis Ash said Friday that the Baker County Jail is being run similarly to most other jails throughout the state following guidelines established by the governor and the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.
The jail, which opened in 1991, holds a maximum of 45 prisoners. As of Friday afternoon, 12 were in custody and that has been the steady population for the past couple of weeks in order to maintain adequate social distancing.
Ash said court rulings requiring the jail to keep two men held in separate cell blocks because of their vulnerability to the coronavirus have tied up space that in normal times would be used to hold four to eight people.
Rather than releasing the two because they are at higher health risk should they be exposed to the coronavirus, as their attorneys requested, judges have ordered the two held with the instruction that special precautions be taken to protect them against the illness, said District Attorney Greg Baxter.
While he stipulated that both men are at higher risk, Baxter said he still argued that they should not be released based on the charges against them.
The two men are David Ladell Rosiere, 48, of Huntington, and Bill David Gonyer, 73, a resident of Stices Gulch, 12 miles south of Baker City.
Rosiere is in custody on felony assault charges and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Gonyer is being held on multiple sex crimes involving sexual assault of a minor girl.
Both men, if convicted, face mandatory minimum sentences under Ballot Measure 11.
Ash said most defendants are being cited and released in lieu of custody, a procedure that will continue until further notice. Those who are lodged are suspects like Rosiere and Gonyer who are accused of serious crimes against people.
Ash said law enforcement officers also are required to arrest, rather than cite and release, people accused of crimes such as domestic violence, stalking or violating restraining orders, and other mandatory arrest charges.
Sheriff’s Department administrators, including Ash, Undersheriff Jef Van Arsdall and Lt. Ben Wray, who supervises the jail, also may use their discretion when deciding who stays and who is cited and released, Ash said.
For example, Chet Lee Schisler, 37, of Hermiston, is being held on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony; and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, Class B felonies.
While those allegations don’t necessarily fit the policy for holding a person at the jail, Baxter said Schisler’s past criminal history makes holding him the better option.
That’s also the case for Jon Kevin Noble, 56, of Baker City, who is being held on charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, Baxter said. Noble was placed on probation last month and entered into an inpatient treatment program in Pendleton. He’s back in the Baker County Jail this month after walking away from the treatment program, Baxter said.
Ash said each situation is considered on a case-by-case basis. And meanwhile, prisoners are being monitored for fever and other symptoms of the virus and the corrections staff is wearing masks and gloves when they leave the control room to protect the prisoners, who also are offered masks.
“In the foreseeable future we have a reopening plan,” Ash said. “Next week there will be a jail conference call about how to best operate and open.
“The COVID pandemic is dictating a lot of this,” Ash said. “All of our measures are in response to that.”
