Oregon’s River Democracy Act should be celebrated
This letter is a response to the letter to the editor published last week entitled “The River Democracy Act should be opposed.”
Our family has lived in and loved Baker Valley since we settled here after World War II. My mom and dad built our family home, raised cattle and worked to support the community here. This wild and verdant country and the rivers that sustain it are what we have loved most about this place. I was happy to join thousands of Oregonians in nominating local rivers for protection under Wyden’s proposed “River Democracy Act.” I know many friends and neighbors who did the same. You can read the bill at https://www.wyden.senate.gov/
I understand concerns regarding new public lands protections but the facts don’t support the most common fears. Read the Bill, and you will find that Senator Wyden’s visionary proposal does not affect private property rights, reduce access or stop grazing, logging or mining.
The bill does recognize the extraordinary value of our wild, life giving rivers which are also our most valuable long-term resource. Like all groundbreaking proposals, successful implementation requires thoughtful planning and local engagement throughout the process. I urge you to stay tuned and stay involved. Protecting this resource is not a land grab, rather it is passing on to future generations what was passed on to us. It preserves what makes our part of the world so special. I can think of no better way to honor the legacy of those who have gone before us and ensure a vibrant future for those who will follow us.
Robin Coen
Baker City
City Council lucky to have a nonpartisan free thinker
Obviously Chuck Chase and Tom Hughes have drank the “cancel culture kool aid” and are embracing our Republican Party of Eastern OR and “their” endorsed and skewed city council. Looks like they are also throwing big kisses at our power hungry and “emotional” mayor. No moderates need apply.
Thank goodness we have at least one “nonpartisan” free thinker in the person of Jason Spriet. He is not afraid of the “bullies” and will speak up and fight for fairness. “The Good Ole Boys Club” is now firmly entrenched in our “once” great and fair city. Are we now at the mercy of conspiracy believers such as Mr. Hughes, and I quote, “baseless health mandates?” Wow! Might want to let some dead people weigh in on that.
As for the actions of our then city manager? Fred Warner had complete authority to try and keep some sanity and safety in the city he was managing. Wasn’t that his job? Appears he was trying to help and protect all of us. It only takes a day of personal research to realize the anti-maskers, COVID hoaxers and individuals that see the health guidelines and restrictions as not pertaining to their selfish goals, are now firmly seated in our city government! Mr. Chase described our city council as Mayor McQuisten’s “team.” I am fairly certain that they should be “independently” deciding what is best for all citizens, they are not the personal team of our mayor. I recently read that our dictatorial mayor possibly overstepped her authority by misinterpreting the rules on appointing board members? Our former mayor and his wife are exemplary, productive citizens of Baker City and have given more to this community than you will ever dream of Mr. Hughes! The only one I see causing dissension, creating hate and promoting a cancel culture agenda is you! Maybe we should revisit the election results surrounding our city councilors ... I detect some voter fraud.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
