The rows of cars parked at Anthony Lakes Saturday afternoon were reminiscent of the scene a weekend after a fresh dumping of powder at the ski area in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City.
Except on Saturday the only snow in sight, with summer fading but still entrenched, was a dusty drift clinging to a granitic cleft on the shady north face of the Lakes Lookout peak.
The cool allure of this alpine basin clearly isn’t limited to winter.
That visitors flock here on hot weekends, when the temperature at 7,100 feet is consistently 15 degrees cooler or more than in Baker and other valleys, isn’t a revelation, said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
But the hordes that arrived over the long holiday weekend surpassed what employees have seen in the past few years, Judy said.
“It was definitely the most folks we’ve seen at the lake,” she said.
On Saturday, Anthony Lakes staff tallied 163 visitors in the day-use areas at Anthony Lake, almost twice as many as the 84 visitors counted on the Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in 2019.
Those totals are estimates only, Judy said, because not all visitors filled out envelopes completely for the day-use fee.
Day-use visitors, many of whom brought paddleboards, kayaks, canoes or other watercraft to ply the lake and in some cases fish for brook and rainbow trout, account for only part of the crowds.
The campground on the east side of Anthony Lake was full during the weekend as well, and about 20 vehicles were parked at the trailhead for the Elkhorn Crest trail, near the campground.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort manages that Forest Service campground as well as two other nearby sites, at Mud and Grande Ronde lakes.
The Labor Day weekend crowds continued a statewide and national trend this summer, with managers of campgrounds, national forests, wilderness areas and other public lands reporting significant increases in visitor numbers.
The consensus among land managers and campground operators is that the coronavirus pandemic, which kept many people confined to their homes during the spring and also canceled most traditional summer events, has prompted people to seek other forms of outdoor recreation.
“People want to get out to rural areas with lots of space, and that’s what we have,” Judy said.
She said there were no major problems at Anthony Lakes related to the weekend crowds.
Judy said a significant percentage of vehicles had out-of-state license plates, led by Idaho and, to a lesser extent, Washington.
That’s also typical of winter weekends when the ski area is operating, she said.
The weather this Labor Day weekend was nearly identical to 2019. Temperatures in Baker Valley were in the 90s on Saturday and Sunday both years, while at Anthony Lakes the temperature topped out in the upper 70s.
