Marilyn Perkins
Formerly of Baker County, 1931-2021
Marilyn J. Perkins, 89, of Eagle, Idaho, and a former Baker County resident, died Feb. 21, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Boise due to complications of a moderate stroke two weeks previously.
Services for immediate family will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 25, 1931, at Payette, Idaho, to Leo and Esther Dougherty, the second of five daughters. Marilyn moved to Baker when she was in the fourth grade. She claimed Baker as her “hometown” and throughout her entire life her love for Baker never faded.
In her teen years, she moved to Sweet Home to live with an aunt. She completed her high school education there and married Pete Bennett in July 1950. Pete’s employment took them to several small towns on the Oregon Coast plus two years at Fort Lewis, Washington, for Army service. The marriage didn’t survive, and Marilyn returned to Baker with her four children where she was employed at City Hall, sold real estate, and operated a diet center from her home.
In 1963 she married Pete Schoeningh, a Haines rancher with three small sons. She was immensely proud of her years on the ranch raising seven kids, her four and Pete’s three. During that time she became active in the Baker County CowBelles and the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club. She was also an active member of the Parent Teachers Association at Haines Elementary School and taught children’s swimming lessons at Radium Hot Springs.
This marriage ended in 1972 and Marilyn moved to Boise. She worked at Valley View Retirement Home in Boise as the activities and social director. She enjoyed this job greatly as it utilized her extensive social skills and exposed her to a wide range of people of various personalities.
She married Bill Perkins on April 30, 1990. Bill and Marilyn enjoyed their retirement life, spending lots of time with family and watching their great-grandchildren grow into teenagers.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bill; her seven kids: Bruce Bennett (Kathy) of Phoenix, Arizona, Mike Bennett (JoLou) of Boise, Linda Hines of Boise, Jill Jenkins of Star, Idaho, Mike Schoeningh (Debby) of Baker City, Cliff Schoeningh (Karen) of Baker City, Eric Schoeningh of Star, Idaho; and Bill’s kids, Richard and Scott Anyan of Norwalk, Connecticut. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Ferree of Baker City, Carmen Ott of Baker City, and Carol Cushing of Taylorsville, Utah. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Hovie; and her stepdaughter, Dianne Anyan.
To plant a memorial tree in Marilyn’s memory, go to www.sympathy.legacy.com
