Another of Baker City’s signature summer events is a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miners Jubilee, set for July 17-19, is canceled.
The other big events set for that weekend — the Baker City bronc riding competition July 17 and the bull riding on July 18 — were canceled earlier this month.
The problem was simply one of numbers, said Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Miners Jubilee.
Cutler said she had delayed making a decision on the event because she had hoped Baker County officials might be able to persuade Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to allow counties with relatively few cases of COVID-19 — Baker County has had only one, as of Friday — to have public gatherings with more than the 250 people authorized in the current phase 2 guidelines.
During Miners Jubilee more than 500 people often congregate at Geiser-Pollman Park, where food and craft vendors set up their booths, Cutler said.
She figured that Miners Jubilee might be feasible with a limit of 400 people.
Even after the organizer of the bull and bronc riding events announced June 8 that those events wouldn’t happen — they help bring in visitors who also attend the Jubilee — Cutler said she was “still holding out hope” for the Jubilee.
But then Brown announced a one-week pause in the state’s reopening plan due to a rising rate of COVID-19 cases.
And then this week the state’s biggest outbreak of infections happened in Union County, which reported more than 235 new cases in four days.
Cutler said it became clear that the 250-person limit was not likely to change soon.
She spoke with the Chamber’s board of directors, and with Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, and with Timothy Bishop, the county’s contracted tourism marketing director.
“I didn’t feel comfortable drawing it out, knowing that folks are trying to make plans,” Cutler said. “It just makes sense that we conceded and try to regroup for next year.”
Cutler said the Chamber generally makes a profit of about $3,500 from the Jubilee.
She said her larger concern is how the cancellation of the Jubilee and several other major summer events will affect local businesses.
“I have really serious concerns for the business community,” she said. “We know how valuable tourism is to Baker County in the summer.”
Other events that earlier announced cancellations are the Baker City Cycling Classic bicycle stage race, the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally and the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game.
The Haines Stampede Rodeo is still scheduled for July 3 and 4, along with fireworks displays in Haines and in Halfway.
The Baker County Fair will also take place in early August.
In a Facebook post Friday announcing that Miners Jubilee was canceled, the Chamber stated: “We did not come to this decision easily, but the restrictions on large gatherings and the recent outbreak in Union County make it impossible for us to proceed. Please accept our most sincere apology. We hope you understand we must adhere to Governor Brown’s mandates during this very difficult time.
“We understand the substantial financial impact this cancellation and the other canceled events will have on Baker County.”
Cutler said she hopes the situation will change enough by this fall to make it possible to schedule some sort of community event.
“Whatever we can do to help strengthen the economy, that’s what we want to do,” she said.
