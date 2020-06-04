Carol Kitch stands outside Memory Lane Homes, peering into the window of the residential care facility to speak with her mother, Mary Lou Lake.
Kitch, 64, visits Memory Lane in Baker City almost every day to see her 92-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
“I just figure even if it’s outside the window, if she can see me every day or almost every day, it just keeps the connection,” Kitch said.
In common with people across the state and nation, Kitch has had to adjust to restrictions on visits to care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The mandate is intended to protect residents in those facilities, several of which have been the location of outbreaks.
Kitch said it is difficult not being able to hug or touch her mom. Touching, she said, is an integral part of family and love.
“And so to not be able to touch or hug is hard. Really hard,” Kitch said.
Despite the difficulties, Kitch said she rests easy knowing Nicole Howerton, administrator at Memory Lane Homes, and her staff are caring for her mother.
“They really do an excellent job,” Kitch said.
Mary Lou Lake has lived at Memory Lane since 2019, having moving here from Seattle.
Kitch said she wasn’t satisfied with the level of care at a facility in Seattle where her mom had been living.
“We needed to find a place that had a different attitude and so we came here and I found this place and we are just so thrilled,” Kitch said. “They have done such a good job with her. They feed them well, they take care of them, they sit and they talk to them, they are really good here. I just can’t say enough about them.”
Kitch said her mother’s move was difficult for her siblings, who live in Boise, Seattle and Denver.
“My brother still comes but not as frequently because she can’t hold her attention very long any more with the window thing,” Kitch said. “If we could go in and sit with her it would be better.”
Kitch said her mother often motions for Kitch to go inside, but Kitch tells her there is a sickness and she can’t go in to see her.
“We’re all getting through it, we all have to do what we can do,” Kitch said. “And so we just come and talk through the window, sometimes I’ll have a little sign, sometimes I don’t. We just do our very best to communicate and they (staff) help a lot. Everybody I think in the world is doing the best they can. We’re just all trying to get through it.”
Nursing homes continue to work to protect their residents by following the state’s guidelines. Staff wear masks and gloves and take residents’ temperatures daily.
“We have family that will stand outside the windows and talk to some of the residents,” said Robert Whitnah, owner of Memory Lane Homes. “It has been difficult and challenging and my staff has been phenomenal.”
Howerton said family members are able to Facetime with their loved ones, send letters, and some bring signs.
“I feel bad for my residents and my residents’ families not being able to see their loved ones,” Howerton said.
The staff has added activities, such as making cookies and having pizza days, to try and keep residents’ spirits up.
Howerton said they will be having a party for the residents and their families when they are able to open up again to celebrate missed holidays and birthdays during the pandemic.
“I don’t want my residents to think that their families don’t care,” said Howerton.
Suzanne Miller, the administrator at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community, said their residents have been using Zoom to talk with their families, in addition to phone calls.
Relatives have also greeted residents from outside the building.
“We do have one area that we can have outdoor seating as long as they’re masked and are social distancing at six feet,” Miller said.
Meadowbrook staff encourages residents to go outside on sunny days.
“It’s been a very difficult situation as we continue to do the best we can to protect our community,” Miller said.
Settler’s Park in Baker City is following the guidelines and restrictions set out by the state to keep residents there safe.
