Baker County had a quiet weekend on the COVID-19 front, with no new cases reported on Saturday or Sunday.
The Baker County Health Department announced seven new cases on Friday.
Some, but not all, of those cases were from Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City, said Holly Kerns, a public information officer for Baker County.
She said the county will not say how many of the new cases are from Meadowbrook, which is the site of the county’s only COVID-19 outbreak.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the state agency that includes statistics about individual outbreaks in its weekly report, issued on Wednesdays, listed 11 COVID-19 cases associated with the Meadowbrook outbreak in last week’s report.
One of those is an 82-year-old woman who, as a Meadowbrook resident, tested positive for the virus on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 16, according to the OHA.
Hers is the only COVID-19-related death in Baker County, according to OHA statistics.
Neither the state nor the county has released the name of the resident who died.
In an Aug. 14 press release announcing the outbreak, the Health Department said no Meadowbrook residents were hospitalized, and that the majority of those who tested positive had not had symptoms of the virus.
Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department, said Monday that the agency continues to work with Meadowbrook staff to control the virus in the facility.
Staten commended the staff for its dedication to trying to protect residents.
Baker County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The county’s total cases since the pandemic started is 65.
That includes 61 county residents who tested positive, and four “presumptive” cases. Those are people who have not tested positive but have had close contact with a person who did test positive.
