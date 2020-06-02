Baker County’s rate of testing for coronavirus should accelerate soon.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City has been asked to participate in a testing program through the Oregon Health Authority, said Priscilla Lynn, CEO of the hospital.
The goal is to test up to 15 people per week who come to the hospital for an issue other than the virus, Lynn said.
The purpose is to test people who have no symptoms consistent with COVID-19, she said.
Lynn emphasized that Saint Alphonsus is not asking people to come to the hospital solely for testing.
The program is designed to test patients who have come to the hospital for treatment, she said.
Lynn said she hopes there will be enough patients to meet the goal of 15 tests per week, but she conceded it’s possible that won’t happen.
She expects many people would welcome the chance to be tested, for free, for the virus.
Tests would be voluntary — hospital officials will ask patients if they are willing to undergo a test, Lynn said.
The hospital’s goal is to start testing the second week in June, she said. The program will continue for a year.
Lynn said the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is providing the tests and will analyze the samples collected. The program will not affect the hospital’s ability to test people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who might have been exposed to the virus, she said.
“It’s a great way for us to increase our numbers and not deplete the volume of tests available,” Lynn said.
As of Monday, Baker County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. It was announced on May 6 and the person infected, who was not identified, recovered at home, according to the Baker County Health Department.
A total of 237 county residents have been tested for the virus, according to the OHA. That’s about 1.3% of the county’s population.
