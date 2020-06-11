With all of the shutdowns due to COVID-19, residents of Baker County and the surrounding areas will be happy to hear that the 2020 Powder River Music Review Sunday live music series at Geiser-Pollman Park is still on.
The concert series will take place every Sunday from June 21 to Aug. 30, and attendance is free.
Donations are encouraged for those who can afford it, and raffle tickets for gift baskets will be sold to help fund the event.
There are also membership options for individuals, couples and households. Members will get a free Baker City Events pen, membership cards and free raffle drawings at every concert.
Lynette Perry, the event coordinator, said that with many businesses being closed and the event being up in the air until now, she has held off on asking for sponsorship.
But now the Music Review needs to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of the concerts, and Perry hopes local businesses can help close the gap.
Perry said businesses will receive a range of benefits — including their name on the event sponsor banner and flyers, a booth at a concert, and their logo on stage — depending on the amount of their contribution.
All money raised will go toward providing events, and no Baker City Events board member is on salary.
Perry also said that the Powder River Music Review is intended to be a family friendly event, and alcohol and drugs will not be allowed.
Frank Carlson will kick off the series on Sunday, June 21, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs due to limited seating in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.