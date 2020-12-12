Baker County’s two smallest school districts, Huntington and Burnt River, have for the most part kept their classrooms open to students during the pandemic.
Burnt River Charter School at Unity, about 50 miles southwest of Baker City, continues to offer in-person classes for all students four days per week.
The Huntington School District, on the other hand, has sent middle school and high school students back to comprehensive distance learning after two students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The Burnt River School District is continuing to teach its 23 students in person Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Superintendent Lou Lyon stated in a press release.
“We are fortunate to be able to see and interact with our students in person every day,” she said.
The Baker School District has reported that one staff member and one student at South Baker tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The District learned on Wednesday, Dec. 9, that a sixth-grader tested positive, “due to activities outside the school,” Superintendent Mark Witty stated in a press release. The District was notified that a staff member had tested positive on Thursday.
In both cases, as required by protocol, the District shared information with Baker County Health Department officials regarding those who had been in close proximity with the student and staff member for purposes of contact tracing and quarantining those people, Witty said.
Two South Baker classrooms totaling about 35 students have been quarantined as a result and will continue their studies through comprehensive distance learning up to the Christmas break, which will begin Dec. 18. Classes will resume after the holidays on Jan. 4.
Witty noted, as he has in the past, that neither the staff member nor the student contracted the virus while at school.
“I am grateful for the families who are remaining flexible as we quarantine students based on recommendations from Baker County Health Department,” Witty said. “This is a critical step among several health protocols that mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our schools.”
Witty said in an interview Friday that he talked that morning with representatives of the governor’s office, department of education and educational leaders throughout the state.
As a result of the conversation, he said he is optimistic that schools in counties with fewer than 30,000 people — Baker County’s population is about 16,800 — will be able to continue with in-person classes after the deadline for the “safe harbor” they’ve been operating under expires in early January.
Witty said Friday that he expects a decision next week on how schools will proceed in the new year.
“I believe in my heart we will be in school in the same fashion as we are right now,” Witty said. “We all want to get as many students in school as feasible. Our workforce is supportive, the union leadership is supportive of getting students in class, and we’ve demonstrated we can do it safely.”
Huntington
Huntington Superintendent Scott Bullock said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the change from half-day classes for his students in Grades 6-12 ended a week ago because of the number of students who had been in close proximity with those who tested positive for the virus.
This year’s enrollment at the middle school level (Grades 6-8) is 19 and there are 32 students in Grades 9-12, Bullock said.
“We were never able to pinpoint where it actually came from,” Bullock said of the positive test results and contact tracing that took place as a result.
There was no spread in the school, he said.
The two students and one staff member became ill over the Thanksgiving break and a second staff member was sick a few days later.
Prior to the students and employees testing positive, the secondary students had been attending in-person classes four hours a day, four days a week to study core subjects of English, math, science and social studies. The other three hours were devoted to online elective classes, Bullock said.
Limited in-person classes also were conducted in the afternoons for subjects such as metal fabrication, welding and woodworking that require hands-on instruction, he said.
The younger Huntington students — about 30 in kindergarten through fifth grade — have continued in-person classes four days a week.
Bullock said the Baker County Health Department advised that the younger students, who attend classes in a separate area of the building, were safe to continue coming to school because of the distance kept between them and the older students and staff.
Bullock, who’s in his 16th year at Huntington, where he worked his first five years teaching high school history and has been the superintendent for the past 11 years, said he hopes all students will be able to return to in-person classes after the Christmas break.
“I definitely think these kids need to be in school,” Bullock said.
He cites the benefits students miss when they are not attending classes in person.
“I think all the way around — for their mental health, their physical health — they are much better off being in school,” Bullock said. “We have meals and everything else they need.”
And then there is the control over their behavior that also works in the students’ favor, he said.
“I watch them walk out the door and half way down the street, their masks are off and they are back in groups again,” he said.
Despite the Chromebook computers that are available to all students and WiFi hot spots that have been made available to those who don’t have internet at home, “online is rough on everyone,” Bullock said.
“We’ve lost sports, the kids don’t have that,” he said. “These kids need to be back here.”
Since the switch to total online learning for the older students, his secondary level teachers, all of whom also are working from home — some in communities in Malheur County and the Idaho town of Weiser — have reported that they’ve had a good turnout for classes.
“They’re taking it more seriously this time around,” Bullock said, compared to attendance seen last spring when students were graded on a pass-fail system.
The high school enrollment includes eight foreign exchange students from places including Vietnam, South Korea, Europe and South America, Bullock said.
Although Huntington has housed exchange students in a dorm setting for years, Bullock said he really hadn’t planned to open that up this year, because of the pandemic. But the demand was high from program organizers and families interested in the program, and every agency that needed to sign off on the plan did so. And so the District welcomed the students.
The dorm houses girls on one end and boys on the other. The dorm parents, Yvonne and John Farber, are in the middle where the kitchen and dining room also are situated.
If the way Oregon schools operate doesn’t change by next year, Bullock said the District probably would not offer the foreign exchange program.
“There’s not a whole lot of things they can do,” he said. “It’s not fair to them, even though they knew what they were getting into.”
Burnt River
The Burnt River School District, which also has housed foreign exchange students in the past, put its program on hold this year. Lyon, the superintendent, said she hopes the program can continue next year.
Both superintendents noted that keeping students and staff healthy and in school takes extra effort from all and adherence to the rules and guidance set forth by the Oregon Department of Education.
“From wearing masks to stringent cleaning protocols, the district must follow ODE requirements, plus keep the Oregon Governor’s orders and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requirements in mind as well,” Lyon stated.
Both the Huntington and Burnt River districts work not only with health department officials in Baker County, but also with those in adjoining Malheur County.
“If a challenge comes up, we are addressing it right away and letting our families know we are working on it,” Lyon stated in the press release. “This is a difficult time for everyone, and more information, not less, is helpful right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.