POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jace Taylor Prowell, 30, of Baker City, 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, at Nevada and Wabash streets; jailed.
VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER: John Fuzi, 61, of Baker City, 3:59 p.m. Monday, in the 2400 block of Second St.; jailed and released after time served.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN THE PRESENCE OF MINORS: Leigh Scott Carpenter, 34, of Baker City, 7:28 p.m. Monday, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed and granted a conditional release during arraignment on Tuesday, March 2.
