Baker County is having its quietest week on the COVID-19 front in more than two months.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday there were no new cases for the day among county residents.
It would be the fifth straight day with no new cases, the longest stretch since late June. Baker County reported two new cases on Friday, Sept. 11, and one case on Sept. 10.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who has served as the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said Wednesday that he’s pleased by the trend of no new cases.
“I am optimistic that we may have turned the corner, and that we can begin to open classes at Baker School District,” Bennett said. “So far the reopening of the rural schools is working well.”
But Bennett also urged residents to continue to be vigilant in wearing face coverings in public settings when social distancing can’t be maintained, and taking other precautions such as frequent hand-washing.
“Everyone needs to not become complacent and to continue the practices that are preventing the spread of the COVID-19,” Bennett said. “As we move into the fall and winter season be careful as to our activities to not lose ground.”
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, echoed Bennett's thoughts.
"For 5 days, we've seen zero new cases," Staten said. "We embrace that and we're encouraged to see the change. We ask the community to do everything they can to maintain it."
The percentage of positive tests of Baker County residents was 3.8% for the week starting Sept. 6, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That’s the lowest weekly percentage since the week starting Aug. 2.
Although OHA officials have noted a decline in the number of people being tested over the past several days due to wildfires in western and southern Oregon and hazardous air quality discouraging people from seeking a test, that trend hasn’t been a factor in Baker County.
According to OHA reports, the county’s test totals over the past 4 weeks have been 53, 67, 52 and 53.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic started in March is 89, including two deaths. That includes 81 county residents who tested positive, and eight “presumptive” cases. OHA defines presumptive cases as residents who have not tested positive but who had close contact with someone who did.
