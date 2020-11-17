Baker County’s recent increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections continues, and with Thanksgiving barely a week away, Nancy Staten is hoping residents will heed advice about how to protect themselves, their family and friends from contracting the virus.
Staten is director of the Baker County Health Department.
For the 7-day period Nov. 9-15, the county reported 39 confirmed or presumptive cases, the highest one-week total since the pandemic started in March.
That includes 12 new cases on Friday, Nov. 13, the second-highest daily total. On Nov. 4, 13 new cases were reported in the county.
The previous record for new cases in one week was 38, from Nov. 2-8.
Staten said on Monday, Nov. 16 that contact tracing shows that the recent trend has been driven largely by social gatherings such as household parties and other events involving families and friends getting together indoors.
She said she understands there will continue to be gatherings as the holiday season nears.
But Staten urges residents to follow distancing recommendations and to wear a face mask when they can’t maintain at least 6 feet of distance.
“Does that take away all risk? Absolutely not,” Staten said. “But we know these steps lower the risk of transmission.”
Staten said she realizes that nobody intentionally infects a friend or relative.
But the risk is real, she said, particularly because many people who are infected don’t have symptoms.
“You’re fine ... until you’re not,” Staten said. “It is concerning, with the holidays coming up. We want people to be really smart.”
She also noted that the 2-week “freeze” that Gov. Kate Brown announced, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2 statewide, includes a limit on social gatherings of six people from no more than two households.
Staten said contact tracing by county health officials has not shown any indication that Halloween trunk-or-treat events in the county, including one in Baker City, were sources of COVID-19 infections.
That could be a reflection of the difference between an outdoor event where participants are moving from place to place frequently, and an indoor gathering where people tend to be in relatively close proximity for long periods, Staten said.
Indeed, she said the standard definition of what constitutes a “close contact” — a person who is asked to self-quarantine — is a person who is within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for at least 15 minutes, cumulative, during a 24-hour period.
A child participating in a trunk-or-treat event is less likely to meet those standards because of the nature of the event, Staten said.
She emphasized, though, that it’s impossible to make definitive statements about whether a particular activity or event poses no risk.
“It isn’t all black and white, but people want black and white answers,” Staten said. “If there’s anything unpredictable it’s COVID-19.”
Schools
Staten commended Baker County school districts for striving to protect their students as well as prevent schools from being a place where the virus can spread.
“I think our schools are doing a great job,” she said.
So far the Baker School District has reported that five elementary students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two third-graders at Haines Elementary tested positive in late October. A third-grader at Brooklyn Primary in Baker City, and a sixth-grader at South Baker Intermediate, tested positive earlier this month. Two students from the Pine Eagle Charter School in Halfway tested positive in late October. School officials there said the students were at the secondary level, grades 7 to 12.
The most recent case was a first-grader at Brooklyn, whose positive test was reported by the student’s family on Sunday, said Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent.
Staten said county officials are still investigating that case, but in five earlier instances the evidence points to the students being infected somewhere other than at school.
Staten said she believes the schools’ protocols, including screening students when they arrive each day, and quarantining all students who attended the same classroom with an infected classmate, are keeping COVID-19 out of schools.
Witty is also pleased with how the Baker School District has dealt with the positive cases among students.
“We cannot fully mitigate all risks, but at this juncture it does appear that the many protocols we have in place are being effective at preventing the spread in schools,” he said. “But we’ve got to stay on our game.”
Like Staten, Witty said he is anxious about the potential for the virus to spread during Thanksgiving, with the potential for infected students to return to classrooms.
Witty said students’ families have a crucial role in keeping the virus at bay in local schools.
“I’m asking the community to help us out,” he said. “It really matters what our neighbors do in this situation.”
Witty noted that the “Safe Harbors” state guidelines, under which Baker schools can continue to have in-person classes every day for elementary students and one day per week for middle schoolers and high schoolers, are set to end Jan. 4.
If nothing else changes, based on the county’s current rate of new cases, the district would have to return to fully online learning after the holidays, Witty said.
“Our students are doing better when they’re in school,” he said.
Restaurants
Another issue that has gotten considerable attention since Brown unveiled the 2-week freeze involves restaurants.
During that period, restaurants statewide are limited to offering takeout meals.
Industry groups have criticized the governor’s decision, noting that official data show that the virus is not being spread widely in restaurants.
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association in a Monday press release cited Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports showing that of 2,893 COVID-19 cases statewide associated with workplaces, just 22, or less than 1%, were tied to restaurants.
“Our industry, along with the fitness industry, are the official targets of the latest directives from Governor Brown’s office,” Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Association, said in the press release. “We desperately need an explanation, and we are not getting straight answers. If 0.76% of active workplace outbreaks represent a need to shut down an entire industry, we have a real time crisis in how we are making regulatory decisions as a state.”
Staten said she believes local restaurants “for the most part have done a really good job” in complying with mask requirements, sanitizing their businesses and taking other steps to stymie the virus.
Although she said she can’t say that no one has been infected while patronizing a restaurant, based on contact tracing, restaurant dining has had a “minimal” role in the county’s infection rate.
“I feel for the restaurant owners,” Staten said, referring to their being limited to takeout meals over the next 2 weeks.
