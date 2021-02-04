For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority has reported a COVID-19-related death of a Baker County resident, the seventh since the pandemic started in March 2020.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the state agency said an 86-year-old Baker County man died on Jan. 30. The man became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with someone who had tested positive, according to the OHA. The man had no underlying medical conditions.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, OHA announced that a 59-year-old Baker County had died on Feb. 2. That man did have underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said in a press release Thursday afternoon: “I’m terribly sorry to learn about his passing, and I extend my condolences to their friends and family. We’re mourning the loss of our community member with you.”
