The halls of Baker High School and Baker Middle School were abuzz this week, albeit at reduced volumes from past years.
Still, the noise and activity levels that returned to the schools on Monday brought smiles to the faces of Greg Mitchell, BHS principal, and his counterpart, Skye Flanagan, at the middle school.
The two principals proclaimed the first three days of in-person classes a success for three separate student groups at each of the schools.
This week, three-fourths of the students got the chance to reunite with classmates, sit together for lunch and make up for time spent apart since school was closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The remaining one-fourth of the students at each school (those who will routinely meet for in-person classes on Wednesdays) will return to their schools one day a week beginning Nov. 18. The Wednesday groups got the first week off because there was no school on Nov. 11 because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Mitchell and Flanagan greeted each of the three student groups with an assembly on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday outlining the protocols designed to keep them safe.
“So far it’s gone great,” Mitchell said Thursday morning just after finishing his third assembly.
Flanagan echoed Mitchell’s enthusiasm for the return of students to his school.
“It’s been so much fun to have the kids around,” he said. “The kids are enjoying themselves and the teachers are enjoying talking to the kids.”
Both principals said students have been respectful of the guidelines put in place to help protect them from the coronavirus.
“The students are compliant with social distancing and are wearing their face coverings,” Mitchell said. “Lunches have been orderly and students are sitting in their assigned seats.”
Mitchell explained that though the same seating configuration will continue for the term, students had the choice of where to sit on their first day back.
The seating chart, which places two students at each table for their one day at school, is designed to provide for the 6-foot social distancing recommended to help ensure student health during the coronavirus pandemic. The seating assignments also will accommodate contact tracing of students should anyone test positive for COVID-19 after attending classes on campus.
BMS students will be allowed to sit where they want in the school gymnasium — including in the balcony “lunch with a view” overlooking the gym, in the bleachers or at tables placed on the gym floor, Flanagan said.
Students at both schools are separated into two lunch groups. At the middle school that means 70 to 75 students in each group, Flanagan said.
Because space is plentiful in the gymnasium, paw-print stickers have been placed around the area designating spots that one student may occupy while eating. The distance between each student space is more than the 6-foot social distancing requirement and therefore contact tracing will not be an issue, Flanagan said. The system allows the students more choice of where to sit during the lunch period each day.
The middle schoolers understand their responsibility for helping protect themselves, their classmates and the school staff, Flanagan said.
“Obviously the kids are being really respectful of the policies and protocols in place,” he said. “Staying in school depends on the actions of all of us here.”
BHS attendance has been good during the first three days, Mitchell said. He noted, however, that about 20 parents have decided to keep their children at home rather than return to the hybrid system of rotating to in-person classes one day a week. At the middle school, the number is at about 30 families who’ve made the same choice, Flanagan said.
Some of those families are concerned about the health of their children, but also some students are doing well in the online setting and families see no need to disrupt that success, the two men said.
But for the most part, students are glad to be back at school, even if only for one day a week, Mitchell said.
“They’re happy to see their friends and happy to see their teachers,” he said.
Mitchell noted that Oregon has compulsory attendance laws, which require students to attend school regularly either online or in person and that attendance is monitored regularly.
“We do expect students to come to school,” he said.
Mitchell and Chelsea Hurliman, BHS assistant principal, meet weekly with Silas Turner, school counselor, and Kati Stuchlik, BHS graduation coach, to monitor student progress.
“We meet every Wednesday and look at the data to see who is struggling,” Mitchell said.
The focus on student progress and well being has always been a focus for the school and not something that just surfaced during the pandemic, Mitchell said.
Stuchlik’s position as graduation coach was created as part of the state’s focus on dropout prevention, chronic absenteeism prevention and graduation rate improvement, Mitchell said.
As school counselor, Turner is the initial screener who identifies students who might be having social or emotional difficulties. He refers students who need further services to Karyn Wallace, a social worker with New Directions Northwest.
Prior to the school reopening for in-person classes, students in need had been meeting with Wallace at New Directions. Now she will be available for appointments at the school from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mitchell said.
At the middle school, counselor Katie Rudi and Brianna Peppers, the school’s student and family support coordinator, are the two who keep an extra eye out for students who might need an additional boost.
“They do a great job of reaching out to kids to help with whatever needs they have,” Flanagan said.
New Directions also is called upon to help when needed at the middle school level.
For classroom teachers, one of the biggest adjustments they’ve had to make with the reopening of schools is to share their focus between an in-person audience and students who are participating in class online, Mitchell said.
The vocational classes, such as welding and wood shop, have an extra challenge because of the safety issues involved, especially for newcomers to those programs, Mitchell said.
Middle school students, as they have in the past, are bused to the high school daily to participate in vocational instruction as well as band and choir classes.
Flanagan expressed pride in the efforts of his staff to adjust to the changes that have come with the hybrid system of teaching online and in-person classes simultaneously.
“It’s a learning curve for sure,” he said. “This is the first week of that — ever.”
But Flanagan is confident that his crew is up for the challenge.
“They are such troopers and such gamers,” he said. “They are taking it all in stride.”
