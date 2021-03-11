Another Baker County residents has died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll during the pandemic to 11.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported today that an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 22 died on March 6 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
OHA reported earlier that two Baker County residents had died after testing positive, but one of those was mistakenly listed as a county resident, said Holly Kerns, a public information officer for the county.
The death reported today followed the OHA's announcement on Tuesday, March 9 that a 64-year-old woman from Baker County had died March 7 after testing positive for the virus on Feb. 18. She also had underlying conditions.
Four county residents who tested positive have died since Feb. 26.
An 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man both died on Feb. 26, two days after testing positive. Both had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
The county’s other COVID-19-related deaths: a 59-year-old man who died Feb. 2; an 86-year-old man on Jan 30; an 85-year-old man on Dec. 21; a 95-year-old man on Nov. 26; an 83-year-old man on Oct. 19; a 90-year-old man on Aug. 21; an 82-year-old woman on Aug. 16.
