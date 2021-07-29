Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said today that all students, staff and visitors in K-12 schools will have to wear face masks indoors when classes start this fall.
Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-22 school year, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the Delta variant.
“The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said in a press release. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.
Baker 5J Schools are slated to start classes Aug. 30, with a full in-person schedule.
