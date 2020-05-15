Baker County's number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 1. The Oregon Health Authority's daily report issued today listed 3 cases for Baker County, but according to the Baker County Health Department that was a mistake, and the OHA website will be corrected.
breaking
Oregon Health Authority mistakenly lists 2 virus cases for Baker County; county's total remains at 1 confirmed case
-
- Updated
- 0
Coronavirus Sections
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.