A 64-year-old Baker County woman who died March 7 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise is the 10th county resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced today.
The woman, who tested positive on Feb. 18, had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
