The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday, March 31, temporarily closed a section of its website listing county statistics on COVID-19 vaccinations due to a discrepancy that has been showing Baker County with more doses administered than have been given.
A notice posted Wednesday on the OHA COVID-19 site stated: “Vaccination data by county of residence is currently unavailable. An error in county designation for some individuals was identified on March 30, 2021 and the Oregon Immunization Program Alert IIS team is working on a solution to correct the error in county assignment.”
The error doesn’t affect Oregon totals, which are still available on the website.
Although the notice doesn’t mention Baker County, Rudy Owens, an OHA spokesman responding to the Baker City Herald’s questions about the apparent discrepancy, wrote that “some people are incorrectly being assigned as residing in Baker County, resulting in incorrect number of doses and persons vaccinated for the county.”
The Herald sent an email to the OHA on March 23 noting that the agency’s website, which showed Baker County as having by a wide margin the highest vaccination rate among Oregon’s 36 counties, also showed more county residents in certain age groups, including 80 and older and 75 to 79, than there are residents in the county for those age ranges based on a state spreadsheet.
Earlier this week the OHA website also began listing demographic details for vaccinations, including that several hundred county residents who are Black or of Asian descent had been vaccinated.
But according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 113 Black residents in Baker County, and about 145 residents of Asian descent.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett told the Herald last week that he believed the OHA website overstated the number of county residents who have been fully or partially vaccinated.
Before the county data were temporarily removed from the website, it showed that more than 64% of the county’s residents had been fully or partially vaccinated.
