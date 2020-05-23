The Oregon Supreme Court has given Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff a deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday to either withdraw his decision earlier this month stopping the state from enforcing executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, or to explain why his decision should not be withdrawn. The Supreme Court issued a stay on Shirtcliff's decision several hours after he issued it on May 18, and the executive orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown in early March remain in effect.
If Shirtcliff does not withdraw his decision, the Oregon Supreme Court would accept additional written briefs from attorneys for the plaintiffs, including Elkhorn Baptist Church in Baker City, as well as attorneys representing the governor.
Kevin Mannix, a Salem attorney who is representing a group of intervenors who have joined the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the governor, said this afternoon that he hopes Shirtcliff will either send a written response to the Supreme Court further explaining his decision to issue a preliminary injunction, or do nothing. In either case, the Supreme Court would require the governors' attorneys to file briefs by May 28, and require the plaintiffs' attorneys to file responsive briefs by June 2.
"I think the Supreme Court has kept the game in play," Mannix said.
The Supreme Court also had the option of issuing a peremptory writ of mandamus which would have ordered Shirtcliff to vacate his decision to issue the preliminary injunction. Mannix said he's glad the Supreme Court did not do that because the decision to instead issue an alternative writ, as the state's highest court did today, makes it possible that the injunction banning the state from enforcing the governor's orders could be reinstated.
Mannix said that both he and Ray Hacke, the Salem attorney from the Pacific Justice Institute who is representing the plaintiffs, filed briefs on Friday arguing why they believe Shirtcliff was correct in issuing the preliminary injunction.
Mannix said the 57-page brief he filed includes additional legal support for the plaintiffs' position -- a position with which Shirtcliff concurred. That position is that because Gov. Brown has invoked the state's public health emergency law -- ORS 433.441 -- in several of the executive orders she has issued since mid March, she was bound by the 28-day limit stated in that law.
Attorneys for the governor have argued that the 28-day limit in ORS 433 doesn't apply to the executive orders because Brown's initial declaration of a state of emergency due the pandemic was made under a different state law -- ORS 401.165 -- which does not have a time limit.
The issue at hand now in the state Supreme Court is the preliminary injunction Shirtcliff issued May 18. Even if that injunction is vacated, the lawsuit would continue at the Circuit Court level and, potentially, could go to trial.
The governor's attorneys from the state Department of Justice filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, but Shirtcliff denied that motion.
