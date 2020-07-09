An organizer of a nondenominational service that brought more than 200 people to Geiser-Pollman Park on Sunday morning said attendees were urged to practice social distancing.
Lennie Spooner, associate pastor at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, said organizers recognized that the 27th-annual God and Country Festival would be different from past iterations due to the pandemic.
“We thought maybe we wouldn’t get to do it this year but we did get to, so we did,” said Spooner, who has helped organize the annual July event since its inception in 1993.
Spooner said the event was started in 1993 after representatives from local churches noticed attendance was lower than usual around the Fourth of July. They decided to start an event that involved worship and a celebration of the United States.
Spooner said the Nazarene Church was joined in Sunday’s festival by pastors from the Harvest Church, Baker City Christian Church, Agape Christian Church and Calvary Baptist Church.
The event was open to everyone.
Spooner said concerns about COVID-19 prompted organizers to contact city and county officials.
“Everybody had some concerns and nobody really knows because the thing is in phase one, then it’s in phase two, then it’s maybe going back to phase one,” Spooner said. “There was lots of concerns.”
Baker County has been in phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan since June 6. During phase 2 public gatherings are limited to 250 people.
In previous years, Spooner said the event has involved as many as eight churches, with more than 800 people attending.
He estimated Sunday’s festival brought around 250 people to the park.
“And we did talk about the distancing and we promoted that as people were walking in over the microphone,” Spooner said.
Jane Lemar of Baker City said she was disturbed by the size of the crowd, the scarcity of face masks, and what she perceived as a lack of social distancing when she walked by the park with her dog Sunday morning.
Lemar said she’s especially concerned about events increasing the risk of spreading the virus because her adult daughter, Katie, who lives with her, has health issues that put her at greater risk for severe effects were she infected.
Spooner said organizers had been approached by people with concerns about the festival and social distancing.
He said families are able to group together and distance themselves from other family groups.
“It wasn’t a wild raucous event, there wasn’t a lot of yelling and shouting or anything like that,” Spooner said. “We had some music and people sang along, patriotic numbers.”
Pastor Brad Phillips of the Harvest Church was the keynote speaker.
“We felt good about it, actually,” Spooner said. “I was actually surprised at the amount of people that showed up because our churches have not really responded to the opportunity to be back together in their own churches.”
Spooner said the Nazarene Church continues to offer two separate services each Sunday, one in the main sanctuary and one in the Family Life Center, to keep groups below the 250-person limit. Services are also livestreamed.
“That’s the way they should do it. We promote that; take care of yourselves,” Spooner said.
