Gov. Kate Brown’s edict for all Oregonians 12 and older to wear masks in public indoor spaces does not come with an order for police to enforce the requirement.
Those refusing to comply with the governor’s order could be subject to a Class C misdemeanor citation, but Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman says officers will not be ticketing people for mask violations.
On the other hand, if the issue rises to the level of a criminal complaint, that might be a different story, Duman said.
“Police response will depend on what the situation is,” Duman said.
For example, if a person defies the order to wear a mask and refuses to leave an area, or instigates an altercation, police will respond, Duman said. If employees instigate a fight by taking it upon themselves to remove customers, however, that scenario might have a different outcome.
“Does an employee have the right to physically force a person out of a store?” Duman said. “We will be discussing that with the DA.”
Complaints also could be forwarded to the appropriate state agencies, such as the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), he said.
Duman said customers should consider the choice they are making when deciding whether or not to wear a mask into a business such as Albertsons or Safeway grocery stores, which can require them to wear masks.
“Customers can comply or they don’t get to eat,” he said. “They have a choice. Life is about choices.”
Police officers also continue to use discretion in deciding whether to wear masks when responding to calls. And they have been granted permission to testify before the grand jury through livestream video rather than appearing in person.
It’s vital to keep his officers healthy in order to continue to serve the community effectively, Duman said.
As a worst-case scenario, officers might not respond to some service calls, a practice that some larger agencies already have implemented.
In cases of vandalism, for example, Duman said victims could fill out a crime report online and send it to police for further investigation and then file a report with their insurance company.
The public also will be asked to wear masks when they enter the front lobby of the police station at 1768 Auburn Ave.
Masks are required in the lobby of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office as well, said Ashley McClay, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The office is continuing to process by appointment concealed handgun licenses, boat licenses, public fingerprinting and necessary civil process paperwork, and operating the drug take-back program.
Corrections officers are wearing masks in the jail and deputies also use their discretion to either wear a mask or maintain social distance of 6 feet or more when responding to calls, McClay said.
She and Chief Duman agree that people seem to miss the point that wearing a mask — or not wearing a mask — whether viewed as a political statement or not, is aimed at protecting other people, not necessarily the mask wearer.
“It’s about others,” McClay said.
Duman added that however the governor’s directive is perceived in the community, Baker City Police officers will do their best to comply with the governor’s executive orders.
“I think we’re in this for a period of time, so we’re trying to make the best of it,” he said.
Duman said it is in the public’s best interest to help curb the spread of coronavirus to keep businesses open.
“What people don’t get is that if the trend doesn’t break and we end up going back to phase one, everything is going to be shut down,” he said.
