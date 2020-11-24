North Powder Charter School Superintendent Lance Dixon canceled classes Monday to accommodate contact tracing after one of his high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
Classes at all grades were scheduled to resume today. The school, about 20 miles north of Baker City in southern Union County, was already slated to be closed Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving. Classes will be back in session as usual on Monday, Nov. 30.
Dixon said he learned of the positive test result about 6:30 Sunday night. He decided that closing school Monday, Nov. 23, would best protect students while the school worked with health officials to determine if there had been widespread exposure of other students in the District. The student who tested positive is thought to have been exposed to the virus during a trip to Idaho about a week ago, Dixon said.
Dixon said four other high school students were identified as potentially being infected because they had been in close proximity with the student who tested positive.
None of the four has shown symptoms of illness, Dixon said.
The high schooler who tested positive has three siblings who also have been quarantined, for a total of eight students.
Family members will return to school 10 to 14 days after their sibling’s symptoms have subsided, Dixon said.
The other four will remain quarantined for 14 days from the time they were exposed. They will be allowed to return to classes on Dec. 3, Dixon said.
While there have been a couple of COVID-19 cases in the community of North Powder, Dixon said this was the first positive case among his students.
Two staff members who knew they had been exposed to COVID-19 quarantined themselves earlier, he said. One tested negative and the other was advised not to seek testing unless she began experiencing symptoms and remained in quarantine until released to return to work.
Dixon praised his staff and students for following the protocols that have kept them free of the virus until this week.
“We’ve had 12 weeks of instruction with no shutdowns until now,” Dixon said Monday.
North Powder Charter School resumed in-person instruction for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Sept. 8.
As a result of the in-person instruction, his students aren’t experiencing some of the difficulties that have been reported by other schools in the area, Dixon said.
The superintendent said enrollment has not been added at the North Powder Charter School other than new families who have actually moved into the district.
Adding more students would only have hampered the District’s ability to remain in-person, Dixon said.
The North Powder Charter School has about 80 students in Grades 9-12 and another 75 in Grades 7-8. The K-6 enrollment totals about 125 students, Dixon said.
The high school students also were able to participate in five-on-five football earlier in the year and competed in regulation volleyball matches as well, with limited crowds, Dixon said.
Future sports seasons are on hold until further notice as the year progresses, depending on COVID-19 numbers and Oregon School Activities Association rulings, he said.
