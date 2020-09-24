Tom McLay uses the word “lucky” a couple of times but McLay, superintendent at the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City, gives a lot more credit to conscientious people than to good fortune for keeping COVID-19 out of the minimum-security prison.
“The success of Powder River Correctional Facility is a testament to the community, of all the residents in Baker County working together,” McLay said on Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Corrections lists Powder River, which opened in 1989 at 3600 13th St., as “Tier 1” in the agency’s COVID-19 status.
Tier 1 is defined as an institution “without known COVID-19.”
McLay said none of the 320 inmates has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A total of 40 inmates — the Department of Corrections uses the term “Adults in Custody,” AIC — have been tested, with three tests pending as of Wednesday.
McLay said those inmates were tested because they were scheduled to be transferred to another prison or released in their home county, and state guidelines call for all inmates to be tested prior to any transfer.
That includes inmates who have arrived at Powder River since the pandemic started in March.
McLay said no Powder River inmates have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, another criteria for testing.
One staff member tested positive for the virus, but that employee was on vacation out of the area at the time and did not return to work until after self-quarantining, said Debi Geddes, correctional rehabilitation manager/administrative services manager at Powder River. Because that employee was never exposed to other workers or inmates, the Department of Corrections continues to designate Powder River as Tier 1.
Powder River employs about 100 people, most of them Corrections Department employees but also some contractors, primarily employees from New Directions Northwest in Baker City. New Directions operates the drug and alcohol treatment program that more than 125 inmates participate in.
Powder River has fared much better during the pandemic than some larger state prisons.
On the list of workplace COVID-19 outbreaks compiled by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), three of the four biggest, in terms of total cases, are at state prisons.
• Snake River Correctional Institution near Ontario tops that list, with 406 total cases.
• Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton is second, with 296 cases.
• Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla is fourth, with 106 cases.
Among the state’s 15 prisons, eight, including Powder River, are in the Tier 1 category.
Five prisons are in Tier 4, including the three listed above, which the Department of Corrections defines as the entire institution under quarantine for 14 days.
McLay notes that Baker County, with 91 COVID-19 cases, has had a lower incidence of the virus compared with other counties where prisons are located.
Both Eastern Oregon and Two Rivers correctional institutions, for instance, are in Umatilla County, which has had the third-highest case count per 100,000 people among Oregon’s 36 counties, at 3,592.
Snake River Correctional Institution is in Malheur County, which has the highest case rate, at 4,848 per 100,000 people.
Baker County ranks 16th on that list, with 535 cases per 100,000 people.
Besides being in a county where the virus has not been prevalent, McLay attributes Powder River’s success at keeping COVID-19 at bay to multiple factors, chief among them a concerted effort among inmates and staff to follow precautions including wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible, and frequent sanitizing of the facility.
McLay said everyone entering the prison must go through a screening process that includes answering questions about any possible COVID-19 symptoms, and undergoing a temperature check.
Once inside, everyone wears a mask much of the time, McLay said.
“It’s our new normal right now,” he said. “It’s kind of surreal to look at, but it’s a good thing. I know it’s keeping us safe.”
McLay said inmates have largely accepted the requirement and complied with it willingly.
“They read the papers and they’re aware of what’s happening elsewhere” with the pandemic,” he said. “It’s hard to get used to (wearing a mask) but it’s been graciously accepted by the staff and the AICs.”
Inmates don’t have to wear masks constantly, McLay said.
When they’re in the outdoor exercise yard, for instance, they can eschew their mask so long as they can stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Bunks in the dorms are set up so inmates sleep “head to toe,” which also ensures a sufficient distance in that setting, McLay said.
Powder River managers have made significant changes to the facility’s operations to reduce the risk of infection, however.
The outdoor yard, for instance, was prior to the pandemic open from about 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily to all inmates who weren’t working, in treatment or otherwise occupied.
But since early March, the inmates have been divided into groups of about 160 who are eligible to be in the yard at a given time, McLay said. Due to their work and other assignments, though, typically no more than 60 to 70 people are in the yard simultaneously, he said.
Meal service has also changed substantially.
McLay said the staff removed half of the chairs in the dining hall, leaving 64 seats. Inmates don’t sit directly across from each other, and lines painted on the walls designate social distancing guidelines.
Due to the limits on the number of people in the dining hall at one time, meal services now take about 90 minutes, roughly twice as long as before, McLay said.
(Not every inmate eats every meal, he said, so even with the reduced seating each service can be accommodated with two, rather than three or more, groups.)
All kitchen staff wear masks at all times, and inmates wear masks as they wait to pick up their food, taking them off only to eat, McLay said.
After each group of diners has finished, workers, including inmates and prison staff, move in to clean.
“One of the biggest things we’ve done is sanitize, sanitize, sanitize,” McLay said.
The Department of Corrections suspended visits to inmates at state prisons in March, and that ban remains in effect.
“That’s one risk we’re not willing to take right now,” McLay said.
He said the restriction has had a lesser effect on Powder River than on some institutions, as the Baker City prison has comparatively few visitors.
That’s due in part to its location in Eastern Oregon, as the families of most inmates live west of the Cascades, McLay said.
In addition, most inmates at Powder River are due to be released within 2 years, which further reduces the demand for visitations.
McLay said during summer the prison, which usually allows visits on Saturdays and Sundays, might host as many as 50 relatives arriving to visit.
But during winter weekends, when inclement weather makes travel difficult, he said there might not be a single visitor.
McLay said Powder River did not allow contractors, including the addiction treatment counselors from New Directions Northwest, to enter the prison from March 13 until May 11.
He said that restriction affected a handful of inmates who otherwise might have qualified for an early release program by completing treatment.
Five Powder River inmates have been released before completing their sentence on the order of Gov. Kate Brown, based on their age or medical condition that makes them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
