Kathy Olsen cringes every time another bill arrives.
Daniela Stone has struggled to pay her rent since the preschool where she teaches closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two Baker City residents were among several dozen who gathered outside Old West Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon hoping to claim a $500 relief check.
Similar scenes happened across the state, with lines extending for blocks in some cities.
The Oregon Legislature in July allocated $35 million in federal pandemic aid for the emergency relief program.
The program started Wednesday, and by Friday morning, as lines formed again at Old West, the entire amount had been allocated.
The Legislature earmarked the money for 70,000 people who have suffered financially due to state-mandated restrictions related to the pandemic.
The state created the emergency distribution program in part because Oregon’s antiquated computer system has been unable to keep pace with the rate of unemployment claims, with tens of thousands of people still waiting for jobless benefits.
State officials set up an unorthodox method to disburse the $35 million.
Residents could visit any of about 150 banks and credit unions and fill out a brief application. Those who qualified received a $500 check immediately. The system was first-come, first-served.
The state did limit the number of checks any individual bank or credit union can issue, to ensure the money is distributed across the state.
In Baker City, Old West Federal Credit Union, at Broadway and Second streets, and Umpqua Bank, a block east and on the opposite side of Broadway, were authorized to process applications and distribute checks.
Residents don’t need to have an account at either institution to apply for and receive a check.
Stone, 44, who lost her job teaching preschool for the nonprofit Mothers of Preschoolers group in Baker City when the school closed in March, said the lack of income has been a challenge.
“It’s very hard to come up with rent sometimes,” Stone said as she stood in the sunshine outside Old West. “If it wasn’t for my family, I probably wouldn’t make a cent. That’s what we’re dealing with. My youngest son, he lives with me, he’s lost his job because of the COVID-19, they laid him off in April. He was qualified, he got the money. It hasn’t been easy, it’s been very hard because I miss my students.”
Stone said she learned about the relief checks from her daughter-in-law.
Olsen, 66, who cleans houses, said she had finished her second home of the day Thursday before heading for Old West.
“There aren’t the housecleaning jobs there were, and I do odd jobs to supplement my Social Security, my Social Security goes to pay my mortgage,” Olsen said. “So, I cringe every time bills come in, utility bills and stuff, so this is my way of trying to get some help.”
Olsen said the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and the related restrictions on businesses have affected some of her clients.
The owner of the second home she cleaned on Thursday, for instance, hasn’t been able to pay Olsen for several months.
“She’s homebound and just can’t afford to pay right now,” Olsen said. “It slowed down the jobs that I get.”
Among the people who lined up Friday morning, only to find out that the $35 million had been depleted, is Karin, a Baker City resident who declined to give her last name.
Karin said she and her husband, who moved to Baker City about a year ago, had three businesses, all of which they’ve had to close since the pandemic started.
“And there’s nothing we can do about it and so we’re waiting for this stimulus check, waiting for that stimulus check,” she said.
Shannon, who also declined to give her last name, said she’s a licensed massage therapist who had to close her business March 15.
She said she’s still trying to catch up on back rent for her office and apartment.
She also missed out on the $500 check.
Bob Kavanaugh, manager of marketing and business development and member experience for Old West, said Thursday that the nonprofit credit union has been working for the past few weeks to prepare for the expected influx of people applying for the $500 check.
Olson, the Old West Credit Union’s president and CEO, said the credit union distributed about 500 checks on Thursday and a couple hundred on Wednesday.
Those are cumulative totals from the seven branches (of Old West’s eight) that participated in the program, Olson said.
He didn’t have the number of checks issued by individual branches.
In addition to the Baker City office, Old West has branches in John Day, Prairie City, Pendleton, Hermiston, Burns, La Grande and Union.
Kavanaugh said Olson has been focusing on preparations, along with regional manager Matt Goodwin and Chris Kommer, who manages the Baker City branch. Employees were familiar with the eligibility criteria, Kavanaugh said.
Those include:
• A current resident of Oregon and 18 or older.
• Able to provide documents, such as a driver’s license, that prove they are currently living in Oregon.
• Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive orders issued in March.
• Have earned $4,000 per month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
• Not received all unemployment payments they are owed.
• Some people who haven’t applied for unemployment benefits, or who were denied, might have qualified for the $500 check.
“As a nonprofit credit union we strive to be incredibly committed to our communities, and we know people need help,” Kavanaugh said. “This is of the highest priority. It’s not easy to stand in line in the heat and apply for this assistance.”
Kavanaugh said Thursday afternoon that the average time to process applications was about 5 minutes.
Olson, the Old West CEO, said state officials had advised credit unions to expect about 30 minutes per application, so he was pleased with the faster turnaround time.
“The staff did really, really well,” Olson said.
He said Old West agreed to participate in the aid program “because it ensured every dollar that was allocated actually went to the recipient. It was just the most efficient use of that fund and it meant that every single dollar of the 35 million went to the recipients as opposed to getting lost in the state bureaucracy.”
Calls to Umpqua Bank were not returned by press time Friday afternoon.
Banks and credit unions did not charge the state for their overhead costs from processing applications and cutting checks.
