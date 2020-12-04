Baker County made history on Thursday.
But it’s not the sort of milestone that Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, considers worthy of celebration.
The county reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day since the pandemic started in March.
The previous one-day record was 13 cases, on Nov. 4.
Wednesday’s total of 11 new cases tied for the fourth-highest daily total, matching the number of new cases reported on Nov. 10.
There were 12 new cases on both Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
“This trend of more COVID-19 cases has placed a lot of work on our staff, and they have done a tremendous job stepping up to the challenge,” Staten said on Friday. “We’re working seven days a week to get those who have been affected the information and resources they need, and to keep the whole community safe by having those who have the virus isolate, and their close contacts quarantine.”
As of Thursday (Friday’s testing results were not available by press time), the county has had 318 positive tests and presumptive cases.
More than half of those cases — 174, or almost 55% — have been reported since Nov. 1.
Due to its recent trends both in the number of new cases and the percentage of tests that were positive, Baker County is among 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties that Gov. Kate Brown has deemed at “extreme risk” for COVID-19 spread.
Those counties are subject to the most stringent restrictions through at least Dec. 17, including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, closure of gyms and fitness centers, and restrictions on household social gatherings to six total people from no more than two households.
State officials will reassess case numbers and positivity rates next week to determine whether counties remain in the extreme risk category or, potentially, drop to either the high, moderate or lower risk category starting Dec. 18.
Baker County would remain in the extreme risk category if its two-week running total, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 12, was 60 or more, or it its test positivity rate for that period is 10% or higher.
The county has had 38 cases from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.
“In order to move down from the governor’s ‘extreme risk’ category, we need to see a number of things happen, including an average of four or fewer cases per day,” Staten said on Friday. “That’s a far cry from yesterday’s 18 cases. Locally, we have to do more to slow the spread. Indoor social gatherings especially spread this virus very quickly.”
Staten said the county’s contact tracers, in talking with people who were infected recently, identified a few “clusters” of cases that have a common origin, some involving family gatherings or groups of friends who got together during Thanksgiving.
Some of the other new cases are sporadic, meaning they don’t have a definite origin, she said.
New case at Brooklyn
The Baker School District also reported on Thursday that a staff member at Brooklyn Primary School had tested positive for the virus. The employee was not infected while at the school, which houses students from grades 1-3, according to a press release from the District.
District Superintendent Mark Witty said the employee was sent home after Brooklyn officials learned the employee had been in contact with someone who tested positive.
The employee subsequently tested positive, Witty said. A total of 17 Brooklyn students who were in close contact with the employee have been quarantined, and will return to school on Dec. 15, according to the District.
Witty said that as of Friday, six students from the district have tested positive for COVID-19 since daily in-person classes resumed for grades K-6 on Oct. 14.
None was infected at school, Witty said, something Staten has also said.
“It truly appears that by following the health protocols we are successfully mitigating the spread within our schools,” Witty said.
Since Oct. 14, 146 elementary students have been quarantined at some point, including classmates of students who tested positive.
Witty said 716 students from grades K-6 are attending school in person. Another 110 are attending the Baker Virtual Academy.
At Baker Middle School and Baker High School, 651 students are divided into four groups, with one group attending in person each day. Another 147 middle and high school students are enrolled at Eagle Cap
Since July 1, four district employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Witty said.
