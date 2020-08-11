Kassaundra Meng has three children starting school in less than a month, along with one computer and an overstressed internet connection.
This will not be a normal fall in her household.
But last spring’s school term wasn’t exactly tranquil, either.
Meng is among hundreds of local parents preparing for a second stint of helping their children adjust to taking their lessons from teachers not in a classroom but via a video screen.
Baker schools will open Sept. 8 with all online classes for its 1,700 students, the same basic system the district employed during the spring after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools nationwide.
District officials said the $600,000 spent on new computer software and other equipment will make it easier for teachers and for their students.
Although school registration was available online for Baker students, schools opened Monday morning to assist parents with the process and to answer the inevitable questions.
Meng arrived at South Baker Intermediate School about 8:45. It was just one of her three stops — an indication of the challenges her family will face this fall.
Meng’s son, Devon Spreeuw, will be a fifth-grader at South Baker. Her older son, Damion Spreeuw, will be a freshman at Baker High School, and her daughter, Khaleesi Currie, starts kindergarten.
Meng doesn’t yet know exactly how her household’s schedule will look this fall. She works full time at Safeway, and her husband, A.J. Currie, also has a full-time job.
“We’ll have to figure it out and make it work,” Meng said while she stood in the mild sunshine outside South Baker. “Neither one of us can completely quit our job.”
Meng said she will have to rely on her older son, Damion, to look after his two younger siblings during part of the day, a task that likely will include making sure they’re connected to their teachers remotely.
She said Damion will probably have to use the high school’s option of watching pre-recorded classes rather than livestreamed lessons.
And that will mean evening will be studying time for Damion, after Devon and Khaleesi have finished their livestreamed classes.
Meng said she’s most concerned about how the unusual schedule will affect Damion as he starts his high school years.
“High school is so pivotal, a kind of head start into the world,” Meng said.
She thinks high school is vital not only for its educational benefits, but as a way to help teenagers prepare for the rigors of adult life — being responsible for showing up to work, for instance.
“I’m trying to raise productive members of society, and there’s something important about dragging yourself out of bed and showing up for work,” Meng said. “I fear they’re going to miss out on that.”
She also feels sympathy for Baker teachers.
“I love our teachers, and I really praise what they do,” Meng said. “I feel they’re not going to get as much out of it without the one-on-one interaction.”
Meng’s obstacles this fall aren’t limited to juggling full-time work with three students’ class schedules.
She quickly learned in the spring that her internet connection is robust when two devices are connected but quickly suffers the digital version of an overheated engine when a third device tries to latch on.
“From March through June we struggled with distance learning,” Meng said.
During her visit to South Baker Monday morning she asked when she could pick up a laptop computer for Devon to use.
South Baker Principal Geno Bates said the school will distribute computers to families just before classes begin.
Bates said the school district will also continue to assist families, as it did in the fall, by paying to install Wi-Fi hotspots for homes that lack an internet connection.
Meng said that although she appreciates the district’s efforts to make online school as effective as possible, in her view no amount of technology can replace a traditional classroom setting.
“Children are not always self-motivated,” she said. “They do not want to sit in front of a computer and learn.”
Josey Gaslin, who also has three children in Baker schools, also worries about her kids spending so many hours watching a screen.
But Gaslin also is confident that students will have a better experience this fall than they did during spring, when district officials, along with parents and kids, had little time to prepare for the dramatic upheaval in education.
“I think overall it’s going to hopefully be an improvement over the spring, now that they’ve had multiple months to kind of tweak the process a bit,” Gaslin said.
Like Meng, Gaslin has children in three schools this fall.
Gaslin’s daughter, Kalina, will be a freshman at BHS, while her son, Harris, is a seventh-grader at Baker Middle School and her son, Henry, starts fifth grade at South Baker.
Gaslin said she hopes Kalina and Harris will have chances to take elective classes, even though the opportunity for hands-on learning will have to wait.
Katie Rudi, who registered her son, Kade, for his freshman year at BHS, said “I know everybody’s doing the best that they can with what we’re given and we’ll just have to make the best of it.”
“Obviously, I think we’d prefer if it was all in school,” Katie Rudi said. “It’s his freshman year and I feel that kids are missing out on that experience but I know the school district is doing the best that they can to ensure that their kids get a good solid education.”
Derrick May, who with his wife, Tracy Bauer, registered his daughters, Natasha May, who will be a junior at BHS, and Krystal, who is an incoming freshman, said Krystal actually thrived during the spring term when schools were closed and classes were online.
“I think for her this will be great,” he said of Krystal. “I mean, this is going to be her first year here. It’s going to be a little tough on her, but, hey, she can do it.”
Gaslin said she thinks the schedule for students in grades K-3, with around three hours of livestreamed classes per day, is a realistic plan for younger students.
She was worried about the prospect of her younger son, Henry, spending much of the day looking at a computer screen.
Gaslin said Henry did well with the unexpected transition to online classes this spring.
But he was disappointed when she told him he would be learning from home again this fall, at least for the first nine weeks.
“He really misses his friends and would love to be back in school in person,” Gaslin said. “We’re looking forward to it. The kids are ready to get back in class and see their friends and work with their teachers and not have to work from home with the distractions that come with that.”
Gaslin said one potential challenge is whether Henry is part of the South Baker group that has livestreamed classes in the morning or the afternoon.
She wants to avoid having her kids’ schedules clash.
‘It’s always harder when one of the kiddos is done hours before the other kiddos because then littler kids, or younger kids, might want to play with the one that’s finished,” Gaslin said. “But we’re just rearranging work schedules and whatnot to try to be as accommodating as possible for what their needs are. So hopefully we’ll know soon what the schedules are going to end up being so we can get a solid plan in place.”
Gaslin said one of her primary concerns with distance learning is the potential challenge for students to ask questions of their teachers in a timely way.
If that’s not possible during a livestreamed class, she said a student could forget to pursue the answer during the office hours schools will have for that purpose.
“I do have faith in the teachers,” Gaslin said. “They’re the biggest advocates for the kids and that’s reassuring.”
Brooklyn Primary
Parents who arrived at Brooklyn Primary School Monday morning had the choice of picking up a traditional pack of registration papers, entering the gym to use a school computer to register or to register online at home.
Niki Grove, whose 5-year-old son, Trace, will be starting kindergarten this year, said it was difficult explaining to him that he won’t be able to join his friends when school gets underway in September.
On Monday, he was attending Kinder Boost, a program offered by the school district to help prepare incoming kindergartners for the new year.
Grove is on maternity leave with her 2-month-old daughter, Jesslynn, and her husband has been laid off in his work with Union Pacific railroad during the coronavirus pandemic. He expects to return to his job soon, she said.
Child care will be an issue when both parents are back to work. But Grove says in spite of the difficulties posed for her family, she is supportive of the online startup in the effort to protect the community from further spread of the coronavirus.
“If it keeps the community safe, it will be worth it,” she said.
Still, Grove hopes by the time she returns to her job at a Baker City law office in October, kindergartners will be back in school with their teachers.
“They need that experience with other kids,” she said.
Trace’s year at Headstart was cut short when classes were suspended in the spring because of the coronavirus.
“He loves school,” she said. “I’m just glad he’s doing Kinder Camp so he can get that experience with other kids.”
Grove said the registration process went smoothly. She preregistered from home and then went to the school Monday to finalize details.
Principal Phil Anderson said “snap codes,” which allow families to access their children’s personal information were sent by email Friday night. About 90 percent received the codes to allow them to complete registration at home. Others were required to come in or call the school to update email addresses or to provide those that were missing.
Alisha Smith was another parent who visited Brooklyn Primary Monday. She said her daughter, Dalyla Campbell, who’s starting first grade this year, wasn’t thrilled to learn that she wouldn’t be returning to in-person school.
“She misses her teachers, her friends and being able to play with them,” Smith said.
Smith is employed at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where she works long shifts, but then has extended time off. Recently she’s been reassigned as a coronavirus screener, but she usually works as a certified nursing assistant.
Smith says she’s kept busy working a full-time job, caring for her family and being available to help her daughter with her studies as needed.
Grandparents provide child care and are eager to help Dalyla with her school work as well, Smith said, but she hopes that won’t be for long this fall.
“I’m hoping they do return back to school, at least for her grade level,” she said. “But we’re ready to take it one step at a time, just like everyone else.
“It is kind of scary, but if we all do our jobs, wash our hands and wear our masks, hopefully this should calm down and things will turn back to our new normal,” Smith said.
Heather Matheny is especially concerned for her 5-year-old daughter, Aryana Leos, who has special needs. The two of them returned to Baker City, Matheny’s hometown, in March. They drove cross-country from Maine in a U-Haul truck towing a car just as the coronavirus pandemic was getting started.
Matheny’s grandparents live in Baker City, and she and Aryana returned to Baker City to help them out. Matheny’s two sons, Nikki, 13, and Isaac, 12, also live in Baker City, and stay with her five nights a week while their father works a late shift. Nikki is an eighth-grader and Isaac will be in seventh grade this year.
While her middle schoolers will need her guidance through the school year, she hopes there will be assistance through the special education department to help her kindergartner succeed through the distance learning process.
“I’m very anxious about how it’s going to be for her here,” she said.
Aryana attended a preschool designed for students with special needs in Maine. She has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with a question of autism, her mother said.
“It’s hard for her to focus on things,” Matheny said. “I’m really hoping that staffing is available to assist me.”
The district’s special education department has assured her that a caseworker will be assigned to provide help, she said.
Matheny says she has no regrets about returning to Baker City despite her anxiety about how her daughter will progress through the online education system.
“I’m glad I made the decision to come back to my family, my children and my grandparents,” she said.
Kourtney Duncan arrived at Brooklyn Monday morning to register her 8-year-old Kolby Jean, who’s entering third grade. She brought along her older sons, Zakary Davey, a 12-year-old seventh-grader, and Damian Davey, 14, who will be a freshman at Baker High School when school starts.
She was another parent who did not receive her snap code online and initially said she’d prefer to fill out the paperwork by hand, but she picked up her code just in case she changed her mind.
Duncan, who works full time at McDonald’s and whose significant other, Devin Jean, works as an in-home caregiver, is not looking forward to another session of distance education for her sons.
“I don’t like the online thing — that’s my opinion,” she said.
Her middle schooler takes care of his school work, but it’s a struggle for her to make sure her oldest and youngest sons complete their assignments.
And she says she has trouble helping them do their homework the way their teachers expect them to because so much has changed over the years.
“I’m not looking forward to school this year,” she said.
