Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Wednesday that the county’s plan to begin reopening its economy is ready, and that the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, also announced Wednesday, does not affect the plan.
The county submitted its original plan to the governor’s office on April 24, and Bennett said county officials revised it based on new criteria.
“I think we can immediately lobby that, hey, we’re good to go, we’re ready to go with that,” Bennett said.
The plan is designed to balance public safety and community needs, he said.
Bennett said the county has addressed the criteria that Gov. Kate Brown listed as requirements for approving county reopening plans, including available ventilators and additional hospital capacity.
“We also have worked with a local hotel that if you need to be isolated and you really don’t have the home setting to do that, the county would put you up at that hotel and we’d make sure you got food and everything,” he said. “Or, if you have impaired immune system or you’re in the high risk and the house has folks that are impacted, we can locate them there.”
In other business Wednesday, commissioners:
• approved an ordinance allowing the county to administer permits and reclamation plans for its gravel quarries rather than relying on a state agency for approval.
“This is only for Baker County property, this is not anybody else’s property we’re addressing,” Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said.
• approved the purchase of two satellite communication systems for $25,110.37. The money comes from the state rather than the county budget. The equipment will ensure communication is available during emergencies in areas with limited or no cell coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.