After more than a year of closures, occupancy limits and other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker City restaurant owners are excited about the end of those limits.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that she would cancel executive orders June 30.
“I’m thrilled,” said Theresa Perkins, who owns The Little Pig on 10th Street. “I think it’s wonderful. I would love to go back to normal. It would be great.”
Restaurant and bar owners have endured a variety of restrictions since March 2020. Since Dec. 1, 2020, Oregon has used a county-based risk level system. At times since then, Baker County has been in the extreme risk level, which bans indoor dining in bars and restaurant.
Perkins said she’s optimistic that with more people being vaccinated, diners will feel comfortable returning.
David Kassien, co-owner of D&J Taco Shop in the Baker Tower, said he too is “glad that we’re getting back to some normalcy.”
Kassien said that although the state no longer mandates masks, the restaurant understands some customers might want to continue wearing a mask.
“Our stance is if people still want to wear a mask, we’re still going to accommodate,” he said.
Co-owner Jamie Kassien said he’s excited about Miners Jubilee returning, along with the bull and bronc riding and other summer events.
“It just, again, brings back that normalcy, gives you a little glimmer of hope and life going back to the way it should be and I think everybody’s excited for that,” he said.
