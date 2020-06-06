Three weeks have passed since restaurants were allowed to resume limited on-site dining, and owners of local eateries say customers are glad to be able to sit in booths and eat hot meals.
“We’ve been packed, and we can barely keep customers out,” said Julie Myers, owner of the Eagle Cap Grill on 10th Street.
Myers said her restaurant has been exceptionally busy since Baker County entered phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan on May 15.
With some tables removed to ensure they meet social distancing requirements, reducing occupancy, the restaurant has almost always been at capacity, Myers said.
Jerry Shaw, owner of the Inland Cafe, also on 10th Street, said his restaurant has been busier than he expected, but that that hasn’t translated to profit because of the limited seating and astronomical rise of beef prices as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re keeping our head above water, but we’re not turning a profit,” Shaw said. “The cost of beef has skyrocketed. The cost of prime rib for me has doubled, and other meat has as well, which is almost hurting us worse than the limited seating.”
Kari Raffety, owner of The Main Event Sports Bar and Eatery on Main Street downtown, said the social distancing requirement has reduced the capacity from 175 to just 40.
Raffety says that “it’s been absolutely no issue keeping our tables full, but when they’re full, that’s all you can have, so it’s hard for business.”
Raffety said that she’s had to raise prices because food costs have gone up so much.
She said the community has been very understanding that it’s something small businesses have to do right now.
The Main Event has also suffered from the loss of liquor sales, as seating at bars isn’t allowed unless the bar or counter faces a window or wall and at least 6 feet is maintained between parties and staff behind the bar.
Raffety is also worried that local businesses won’t see the influx of tourists this summer, as some traditional events, including the Baker City Cycling Classic later this month, and the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally in July, have already been canceled.
“We are gearing up for what we can for the summer,” Raffety said. “Normally this is the time of year where I’m hiring more people for those busy weekends, but it sounds like some of those aren’t going to happen, so that’s tough.”
Jamie Kassien, co-owner of D&J Taco Shop on the first floor of the Baker Tower, said he was worried about his business after his friends in New York had their restaurants completely shut down for a full two weeks.
Oregon decided on a less drastic measure, however, and Kassien said that during the first few weeks when the taco shop was limited to takeout, it had days with more business than any he had seen since opening five years ago.
“I think what we saw was the community rallying around the businesses that were still open and protecting them to make sure they made it through,” Kassien said. “We saw the community support that makes you know why you keep your business in this town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.