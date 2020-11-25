Baker City restaurants are struggling through the two-week statewide “freeze” that prohibits in-person dining and limits them to offering takeout meals through Dec. 2.
The restrictions have been in effect since Nov. 18.
Some establishments have temporarily closed, while others, despite offering takeout meals, have seen their clientele shrink.
The Main Event Sports Bar & Eatery on Main Street served takeout meals for a few days after the freeze started.
But the restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Nov. 21 that there weren’t enough customers to justify staying open, and that the Main Event “will be closed until the state mandate is lifted.”
Latitude 45 Grille is also closed during the freeze.
An employee at El Erradero on Broadway Street said takeout business has been OK, but the restaurant’s location in Ontario has been slow, and the La Grande restaurant is closed.
Barley Brown’s Brew Pub is open for takeout, but owner Tyler Brown said business on Friday night, Nov. 20, brought in only about one-eighth of the revenue had the restaurant been open for in-person dining.
“It has been absolutely horrible,” said Brown, who also owns Barley Brown’s Tap House. “We’re a sit-down restaurant. We have a kitchen that’s geared to be a sit-down restaurant and all of our points of sale are all designed to be a sit-down restaurant. We can’t just flip a switch and turn into a McDonald’s type of operation.”
Brown said he has served since March or April on a governor’s committee that looks at issues with reopening bars and restaurants. The group includes representatives from restaurants, wineries and motels, who give the governor feedback about how COVID-19 restrictions are affecting the industry.
“I think the message right now is they’re just flat out killing us with these shutdowns,” Brown said. “Because there’s nothing they have that shows that any outbreaks or anything are coming from bars or restaurants and pretty much nothing from hotels.”
Both local and state health officials have blamed private social gatherings as the main source of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, a trend that prompted Gov. Kate Brown to announce the two-week freeze.
Loyal customers have continued to support the brew pub, Brown said.
Jamie Kassien, co-owner of D&J Taco Shop, said takeout business was decent on Nov. 18, the first day of the freeze, and since has been OK, but not as good as during the initial restaurant restrictions this spring.
“Saturday (Nov. 21) we saw an influx of what looked to be out-of-towners, travelers, people driving through, quite a few first timers, new faces, that kind of thing,” Kassien said.
He believes the recent increase in new cases in Baker County — almost half the county’s 259 total cases, as of Nov. 23, were reported during November — has discouraged some local residents from ordering takeout meals who might have done so during the early stages of the pandemic.
“Before it was kind of up in the air and we didn’t have as many cases,” Kassien said. “But we have seen quite a few locals coming in to buy gift certificates and at least try to buy a meal so that’s been really nice.”
He said the taco shop has sponsored many local events during its five years of operation, and he thinks people are trying to show their appreciation for local businesses.
“We all need to cross promote each other and we all need to push the shop local,” Kassien said. “I think that’s something this entire town needs to focus on doing. You know, kind of put pride aside, whether it’s competition or not, and just send people elsewhere as well. We do it every day here.”
“I think that’s extremely, extremely important this year more so than ever. We need our locals to support us and shop down here as much as they can, even if it’s buying a gift certificate to give a gift. Anything helps,” Kassien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.