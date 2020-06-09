“We’re going to be legends for this.”
That was Lucas Stearns’ assessment as he and his Baker High School senior classmates waited to collect their diplomas in a most unusual graduation Sunday afternoon.
For Stearns, who will be attending Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, and his fellow seniors their final year of high school started like any other.
But their last term turned out to be anything but typical.
With COVID-19 closing schools, other traditions, including senior prom, were also canceled.
“I definitely didn’t get to do as much as I wanted to do this year,” said Melissa Titus, a senior headed to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario for addiction studies.
And when the school year ended, instead of walking across the grass at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium to receive their diplomas, seniors were passengers in cars driven by parents, other relatives, or friends.
After driving through the bus lane in front of Baker High School to receive their diplomas from BHS principal Greg Mitchell, the graduates gathered in the student parking lot for the traditional shifting of their tassels, and then proceeded in a driving processional along several streets lined with spectators who cheered them on.
“When the year started I was expecting a traditional walk across the stage graduation ceremony but I honestly feel like this might be a little better, because I mean, what class can say they got a parade?” said Austin Corpier, who’s headed to the University of Tennessee at Martin to study political science.
“It might become the new normal.”
Like everyone else, the seniors had never seen something like this before.
“I didn’t really know what to expect — nothing like this has ever really happened,” senior Johnny Niehaus said.
While many graduates were visibly disappointed, they were determined to make the best out of a difficult situation and stay positive.
“I wish things would’ve reopened a little faster, but it is what it is, and now we gotta make the best of it,” said Jake McKinney, who will attend the Silverhawk Aviation Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, to earn his helicopter pilot’s license.
“I was thinking about it last night and like, yeah, this sucks that we’re not going to be able to walk across the stage and whatnot, but then again we’re the only class that’s going to have an opportunity to do this,” McKinney said.
With rain coming down during most of the afternoon, some were happy just to have a roof over their heads.
“I guess it’s better than sitting out in the rain, and it wouldn’t have been very fun if it’d been moved to the gym, so at least it’s kinda unique,” said Isaac Nemec, who’s headed to the University of Oregon to study computer science.
His twin sister, Isabella, will also attend the U of O.
The unprecedented change was undoubtedly hard on seniors who have worked for four years to graduate, but they handled it with the grace of new adults.
“I think we’re going to get through it; it’s definitely making us grow up quick,” McKinney said.
