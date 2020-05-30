The era of doctors making house calls is as outdated as black-and-white TV, but these days you can talk with a physician almost as easily as you can grab a burger and fries.
And you can do both things from the driver’s seat.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City has increased its use of “tele-health” during the coronavirus pandemic, said Claudia Weathermon Tester, who works in marketing and communications for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
That’s an internet-based system that allows patients, without leaving home, to meet with their providers via a computer, tablet or smartphone.
But hospital officials understand that not everyone has the technology needed to use the tele-health option, Weathermon Tester said.
So the Baker City hospital, which several weeks ago started a drive-thru system allowing people to be checked for potential COVID-19 symptoms, has expanded the service to include tele-health visits.
Residents can call Saint Alphonsus to schedule an appointment, then drive to the hospital where a nurse with an iPad will set up a tele-health discussion with the patient’s provider.
The service, which started about 3 weeks ago, has been well-received, said Kelly Nork, practice manager and head nurse at the hospital.
“It has worked really well,” Nork said Thursday.
The drive-thru tele-health visits, in addition to benefiting patients who lack an internet connection at home, helps the hospital and medical clinics limit the number of patients in their buildings, making it easier to comply with social distancing guidelines, she said.
“There are patients with pre-existing conditions who due to the pandemic don’t want to have to come into a clinic,” Nork said.
The curbside option has also attracted some parents who don’t have child care options, she said. They can bring their kids in the vehicle for a tele-health visit.
Patients can schedule wellness checkups, hospital follow-ups and other types of appointments, Nork said.
And if the health care provider decides it’s necessary to do something not possible through the iPad — checking a patient’s heart or lungs, for instance — the provider can come outside and do that while the patient remains in the car.
Patients can call 541-524-8000 to schedule a curbside tele-health visit.
