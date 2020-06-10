Sam-O Swim Center at 580 Baker St. will reopen June 15 after being closed for more than 2 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baker County YMCA, which operates the city-owned swimming pool, announced the reopening today.
Use of the pool will be limited initially, with no open swim, due to social distancing requirements.
More information is available at www.bakerymca.org.
See more in Thursday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
