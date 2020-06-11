The Baker County YMCA has been missed by its members and others in the community who have come to rely on the availability of the organization’s fitness center and the city-owned Sam-O Swim Center, said Mark Bogart, who is serving as interim CEO.
Bogart, a former YMCA Board member, stepped down from the board this week to take the administrative position.
Bogart, a retired school administrator, served as interim Y director 10 years ago.
This time around “it’s a whole new world,” Bogart said Wednesday.
The Fitness Center at 3715 Pocahontas Road and the Y gym at Second and Church streets have been open since Gov. Kate Brown approved Baker County’s phase 1 reopening plan May 15.
“People seem glad to be back,” Bogart said.
With phase 2 starting June 6, Sam-O Swim Center at 580 Baker St. will open on Monday, June 15.
“Pool operation will be guided by state guidelines and safety precautions,” Bogart stated in a press release.
Because of the social distancing requirements, there will be no open swim as the pool reopens.
Paula Moe, the Y’s aquatics director, has worked with health officials and other aquatic center directors to devise a plan to keep swimmers safe, however, Bogart said.
Rather than open swims, “Family Swim” times will be included in the schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge for Y members; nonmembers will pay $20 per family.
To participate in the Family Swim time, parents or guardians will be required to be in the water with their children to help the Y maintain a safe environment, Bogart said.
Lap swim time will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
A variety of water aerobics classes also will be scheduled throughout the week.
No swim lessons will be offered at this time and there will be no deck seating, Bogart said.
There will be no change in the chlorination in the water, which is added to prevent infection, he said. The most important concern will be the distance and contact between swimmers. Other changes swimmers will notice are hand sanitizing requirements, additional cleaning of showers and restrooms and occupancy limits.
At the Y Fitness Center, updates in recent days include the availability of the showers and dressing rooms, with some limitations. Drinking fountains are available for filling water bottles brought from home. Bottled water, towels, lap counters and earbuds also are sold at the Y’s Welcome Center, Bogart said.
The Y will continue the protocols from phase 1, which require those entering any of the Y’s buildings to use hand sanitizer and to answer questions about symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus.
Entry, exit and traffic direction are controlled and some areas and equipment are closed, Bogart said. Staff members are coordinating their efforts to ensure that equipment is sanitized after each use. The staff will be wearing masks, but masks are not required for those using the facilities, Bogart said.
More information and current schedules can by found on the Y’s website at www.bakerymca.org or by calling 541-523-9622.
