Discussions during Thursday night’s Baker School Board meeting led to the scheduling of a June 30 work session in which plans for reopening classes in the fall will be presented in finer detail.
The June 30 Zoom work session is set to begin at 3 p.m. A brief meeting also will be scheduled to allow the Board to consider approving English/Language Arts curriculum, the District’s first in that subject area in 14 years, and a feasibility study for soccer field improvements on the north end of the Baker Sports Complex to be paid for with funding secured by a nonprofit organization.
Superintendent Mark Witty told the Board Thursday night that keeping students and staff healthy through the coronavirus pandemic will be the main focus of any plans that are put forth for reopening schools.
He presented several options for the startup of a new school year to the Board during a Zoom video session of the Board’s regular June meeting.
Witty said he met with administrators, confidential employees and certified staff representatives in an all-day session Monday to review reopening guidance provided by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
“There are 46 pages of guidelines,” he said. “That’s quite a bit of detail we need to look through.”
A report of reopening plans for each school in the District must be submitted to ODE before the new school year begins.
Witty said he and Betty Palmer, assistant superintendent, will be meeting with Baker County Health Department administrators on June 29 to discuss two critical components of any plan: physical distancing and proper hygiene practices.
School principals will be on hand at the June 30 work session to discuss reopening plans for their buildings and to answer questions, Witty said.
He said PACE, which provides insurance coverage for the District, has notified schools that it will not be covering any COVID-19 claims.
That leaves the District with a large responsibility to manage the liability that could come with any illness associated with COVID-19, Witty told the Board.
“In draft form, it does appear we can meet the guidelines for K-6 in-person school,” he said. “We need to manage the best we can to keep people healthy.”
That task becomes more difficult across the state for Grades 7-12, Witty said.
Baker Middle School will be the most difficult for the District.
“That one is the most challenging to manage because of the square footage,” Witty said. “It has smaller classrooms and smaller hallways.”
Providing in-person school will be tempered with requirements to comply with the rules as much as possible, he said.
“That has been driven home a little bit from what happened in La Grande,” Witty said, pointing to an outbreak of 242 cases reported this week, at least 236 associated with an Island City church that did not comply with the governor’s orders to keep in-person meetings to a minimum number of people and to observe social distancing guidelines.
Technology upgrades that will allow staff and families to move easily if needed from in-person to online instruction or to a hybrid version that blends both styles, will require time to train staff and families, Witty said. The District has invested $600,000 in the new technology, an investment that Witty says will provide the District with “the best technology in the state.”
“But we’ve got to have our families and our staff understanding how to utilize it,” he said.
Skye Flanagan, Baker Middle School principal, who worked on the technology project with Lyde Roberts of Chaves Consulting, echoed Witty’s desire to provide adequate training.
“If we spend time on this, we will get more bang for our buck,” Flanagan said.
And he empathized with the staff’s need to be supported by training in other areas as the year begins.
Instruction also will be needed to help staff and students learn how to navigate inside and outside the buildings with respect to social distancing and personal hygiene requirements.
“They deserve to be prepared,” he said.
Witty offered three alternatives to adding more training to the startup of school:
• The first would be to work with the Baker Education Association to come to an agreement to start the year four days earlier than the planned Aug. 24 date. That plan would cost the District $50,000 per day for a total of $200,000.
“I’m a little reticent to do that as we move into a recession even though we are well-positioned,” Witty said.
If the District could continue to receive CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding for an extended period this option would be more attractive, he said.
• As a second option, Witty proposed moving four days on the District’s 2020-21 calendar designated as Friday work days for teachers (green days) and adding them to the beginning of the year for use as training days.
Again, Witty said he was reticent to make that move because having those Friday work days spread throughout the year allows the District to be flexible in dealing with issues as they arise
• The third option Witty mentioned was to delay the start of school for students until after Labor Day this year. Under the terms of the approved calendar, students are set to return to classes on Aug. 31, four days ahead of the Sept. 7 holiday.
Again, this proposal comes with its own problems.
“It does impact instructional time,” Witty said.
In other business Thursday night, the Board adopted the District’s 2020-21 budget totaling $68,073,037.08. The budget includes a contingency of $4,453,760.83 and an unappropriated ending fund balance of $4,925,462.02 that is a planned reserve for future use, said Michelle Glover, the District’s business manager.
Regarding the English/Language Arts curriculum adoption, Assistant Superintendent Palmer told the Board that after nearly a year of reviewing state guidelines, the District’s English/Language Arts team unanimously agreed that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the same firm that provided curriculum material 14 years ago, was the best choice to provide the upgrade.
Palmer said the company “revamped its approach in 2020.”
“(The curriculum) transfers from in-person to online seamlessly,” she said, and is well-suited to all students including those in special education or English as a second language programs. It also has strong components of grammar and spelling, Palmer said.
The Board will consider approving the material, a $300,000 budget item, at a short meeting after the June 30 work session.
Mark Johnson and Pat Flanagan also will return to the Board meeting to seek approval to move forward with plans to build a community supported and funded soccer complex as part of the Baker Sports Complex.
