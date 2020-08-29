The Baker School District announced Thursday that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we are not able to share personally identifiable information, we do care about keeping the community informed,” Superintendent Mark Witty stated in a press release.
The confirmation came after District staff worked at Baker High School over the past week to prepare for the Sept. 8 start of school, the press release stated.
Witty said in an interview Friday that the District has worked closely with the Baker County Health Department and followed protocols in place after the positive diagnosis was confirmed.
The superintendent declined to comment further on details of how many others might have been exposed.
“That involves private, personal health information and I’m not going to get into that,” he said.
The staff member has been quarantining at home, Witty said. And colleagues who might have been in close contact have been notified and also advised to quarantine.
The Baker County Health Department is doing contact tracing to determine if anyone else has been exposed to the virus through the staff member.
“This is difficult news that impacts our school community,” Witty said.
The rooms and common areas at BHS frequented by the staff member who tested positive have been identified, and activities were moved from those areas, which were then deeply cleaned and disinfected, Witty said.
For the most part, staff members have been working alone in their classrooms while much of the training has been provided through livestreaming using the Zoom computer app, Witty said.
When small groups have met, they have been urged to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing.
Sometimes, considering the work being done, staff cannot always follow those directives, Witty said.
“It’s rare, but sometimes it does happen,” he said. “And it happened in this case.”
He pointed out that people are not quarantined unless they have been closer than 6 feet to an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Witty said he continues to stress that people who don’t feel well should stay home, and that those who do come to work should wear face coverings, maintain the 6-foot distance from each other and wash their hands frequently.
“It’s important to do that if we want to get to in-person instruction,” he said.
Under a revised school calendar approved by the Baker School Board earlier this month, Monday was a staff work day, and Tuesday and Wednesday were in-service training days.
Thursday, along with Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-2 have been designated as “reopening training days.”
The BHS building will continue to be used for staff training during the coming week, Witty said.
In compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s “Ready Learners Safe Schools Plan,” all rooms used by staff or students are cleaned and disinfected daily.
During the reopening training days, District staff will receive more training around health protocols required by the COVID-19 pandemic, new technology and online school information systems.
The $600,000 technology upgrade, which the district bought with money through the federal coronavirus relief bill, is expected to accommodate the startup distance education program while also allowing the District to return to in-person classroom instruction when that time comes, Witty said.
Staff will continue to prepare for the new school year on Thursday, Sept. 3, which is designated as another staff work day. Students and staff will have Monday, Sept. 7, off in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Comprehensive distance education classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 8. Teachers will be in their classrooms at each of the District’s school buildings, while students follow lessons via computer.
“Our district will work closely with Baker County Health Department officials and follow the Ready Schools Safe Learner Blueprint, which is posted on the District website,” Witty stated in the press release.
Blueprints detailing plans for each school are available at baker5j.org
Witty said he will work through protocols established by the Health Department to keep the community informed throughout the year.
“Our goal is to be as transparent as we can when these things occur,” he said.
And in the meantime, the superintendent asks for the community’s help in curbing the spread of the virus.
“I want to get to in-person instruction, but obviously we have to wait until we can do that safely,” Witty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.