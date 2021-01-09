The Baker School District is gearing up to extend in-person instruction for all middle school and high school students to two days per week next semester.
Superintendent Mark Witty said Thursday that although the official word has not yet been given by the state, he believes it is forthcoming.
An announcement is expected by Tuesday, Jan. 19.After discussing the issue this week with Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, Witty said he believes the District will be able to send the older students to in-person classes in cohort groups of 100 students twice weekly beginning Jan. 25. That’s up from the 50-student class groups that have been receiving in-person instruction one day a week since Nov. 9.
Returning students to in-person instruction two days per week is the best the District can do while maintaining health protocols, Witty said.
Younger students in preschool through sixth-grade all returned to in-person classes on Oct. 14 because those groups spend most of their day in one classroom. The older students, who have been held to a 50-person class group attending school in person one day a week by current state guidelines, rotate through different classes during the day.
Maintaining health and safety protocols has kept students, staff and the community safe to date by preventing any spread of the coronavirus in the schools, Witty is quick to point out.
Those protocols include keeping sick people out of school, quarantining those who have been exposed to people who have tested positive for the virus outside the school setting and continuing to wear face masks and to follow proper personal hygiene and sanitation practices.
Witty said the District will work closely with the Baker County Health Department to make any changes. He noted that the department will be under increased pressure, especially to conduct contact tracing if necessary, should the state allow the number of students attending BMS and BHS per day to be doubled.
“Contact tracing has to be a critical tool in keeping everybody safe,” Witty said. “We can’t do this on our own. It has to be a collaborative effort. I’m hopeful they feel they can do it.”
Witty said plans are being made to be ready if the go-ahead is given by the state.
“We’ve got to be ready to move,” he said.
He added, however, that the District also will rely on the Health Department’s advice every step of the way.
As part of the planning, two more bus drivers have been added to the transportation staff and a new bus has been purchased while keeping older buses in the fleet to allow students to maintain proper social distancing while being transported to and from school. Community Connection also has been enlisted to help haul some of the secondary students.
Witty said once the District receives written confirmation that it can move to 100 students per cohort group at the upper grade levels, word will go out to the community.
Jan. 25 was chosen for the transition because that’s when the second semester of classes begins, Witty said.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Dec. 31 that the metrics requirements that had determined when schools could reopen moved from required to advisory on Jan. 1. However, Witty said following the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” health protocols is still essential.
The protocols are the District’s best protection against any possible litigation that might be made related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Witty said.
Although the state Legislature in December passed a law to limit liability to schools for COVID-19 related claims, Districts have been warned to carefully follow all state requirements as they make plans to reopen.
In a Wednesday email to Oregon School Boards Association members, the organization’s executive director Jim Green urged schools “to move cautiously” to protect themselves.
Witty said the Baker School District will follow that recommendation as the new semester begins.
“The way we can mitigate the risk is by following the health protocols. And our staff has been doing that really quite well,” he said.
“It’s not easy on the kids, the staff or on families, but they have been willing to make it work,” he added.
Complying with the health protocols also has been expensive, although federal emergency funds helped provide upgraded technology, increased staffing and helped cover the cost of additional sanitation supplies, Witty said.
“It’s been well worth it, so we can get the kids in school,” he said of the added expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.