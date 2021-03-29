About 450 Baker County residents had their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the Baker County Health Department’s third major clinic at Baker High School.
Nancy Staten, the health department’s director, said another 108 people had their first dose administered. Staten said 91 volunteers helped put on the clinic, which followed similar events on Feb. 26 and March 12.
Mary Tomlinson, who was getting her second dose, said she doesn’t plan on making any immediate changes to her lifestyle.
“I will wait for two weeks and then I will follow CDC guidelines and meet with those who’ve had two shots also and who I know are careful,” Tomlinson said. “We’re going to wait a while before doing things like indoor gatherings with people we don’t know. That still seems unsafe.”
Judith Lutz, who also received her second dose at the clinic, said that although she spends much of her time at home, she feels relieved about being fully vaccinated.
Janet Van Diepen of Baker City said she might visit her daughter after receiving her second dose.
“She hasn’t let me come visit her during this whole thing. But other than that, I haven’t really made any lifestyle changes,” Van Diepen said.
Wiley and Carmen Harding from Huntington said they also don’t really plan on making any changes.
Delton and Lita Towell also intend to keep to the lifestyle they’ve had during the pandemic.
“I think we might be relaxed a little bit,” Delton said.
“We’re glad to get the second one,” Lita said.
Common side effects for people who have had their second dose include pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, headache, chills, muscle pain, joint pain, and nausea/vomiting. According to a handout given to people at the clinic Friday, most side effects last less than 24 hours. Side effects tend to be more noticeable after the second dose.
Staten said that means the vaccinated person’s immune system is responding to the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.