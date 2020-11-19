Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman announced Tuesday the cancellation of this year’s Shop With a Hero event.
The shopping spree that pairs elementary students with local heroes who join them to shop for gifts for each child’s immediate family members was cancelled because of “unforeseen circumstances related to the COVID-19 virus,” Duman stated in a press release.
This would have been the third year for the event in which Baker City Police officers, Baker County Sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and Baker City firefighters join students for the Christmas shopping trip.
“With due regard to the safety and health of our first responders and citizens of the community, it’s impossible to host this year’s event,” Duman stated.
In the past, students have been selected from Brooklyn Primary School and South Baker Intermediate to “shop with a hero” to buy gifts to distribute to their families.
Last year, the Baker City Police Department partnered with Bi-Mart for local shopping, Blue Mountain Baptist Church provided lunch for the children, Thatcher’s Ace Hardware made gift-wrapping supplies available for all gifts, Community Connection supplied transportation and the Nazarene Church provided the venue for activities.
Duman expressed appreciation to sponsors and community members who donated to this year’s event and assured them that all contributions will be held over “to make next year a fun filled time for community youth and families.”
Duman urged anyone with questions to call him at 541-524-2014, extension 601.
