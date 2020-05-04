The annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football game, a summer fixture in Baker City for more than 40 years, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The game, which features the top players from Oregon's Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools, was scheduled for Aug. 1 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
