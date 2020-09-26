If Baker County residents can continue to avoid the coronavirus for the next couple of weeks, younger Baker School District students might be able to return to their classrooms by Oct. 12.
The Baker School Board agreed to proceed with that plan for preschool through sixth-grade students after discussing the situation during a work session Thursday night.
Director Katie Lamb, whose husband, Dr. Eric Lamb, is the Baker County public health officer and thus involved in determining whether the school district is meeting state requirements for in-person classes, recused herself from commenting on the issue during Thursday’s session.
Superintendent Mark Witty outlined the case for returning to in-person classes for preschoolers at Haines and Keating and for all students in Grades K-6 throughout the District.
Students in Grades 7-12 will continue to take online classes, even if younger students do return to classrooms Oct. 12, Witty said.
That’s because state guidelines call for students to interact with 50 or fewer people per week. That is not possible for students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School because of their rotating class schedules, which put them in contact with up to 100 people per week, Witty said.
The younger students, on the other hand, meet in self-contained classrooms, which makes it easier to limit the number of people each student is in contact with.
The school board’s discussion was prompted in part by recent declining trends in the number of COVID-19 cases in Baker County.
The county, which has a population density of less than 6 people per square mile, has less stringent standards to meet to allow students to return to in-person classes.
Those standards for Baker County include having fewer than 30 new COVID-19 cases over a 3-week period, and with less than half the cases, or five or fewer, reported during the last of the three weeks.
For the past two full weeks — Sept. 6-12 and Sept. 13-19 — Baker County had three new cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
For the week starting Sept. 20, the county has had three new cases — one each on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 25.
In addition to meeting the threshold for the number of new cases in the previous 3-week period, the county health department also must verify that there has been no community spread in the school enrollment area during the previous three weeks.
Schools also must comply with Sections 1-3 of the “Ready Schools/Safe Learners” guidance issued by the Oregon Department of Education, Witty said. Those include public health protocols, building and school operation requirements and a planned response to a possible outbreak.
Witty said the District will be awaiting new case reports expected by Sept. 28 for the current week. That would leave a report on Oct. 5, and the health department determination on an absence of community spread, to determine if schools could reopen Oct. 12.
He pointed out that the situation could change from one day to the next.
“Tomorrow could change this discussion — literally,” Witty said. “This gives us an opportunity and a window — if we can keep this at the level it is — we have an opportunity to open up on the 12th.”
Witty said that if younger students return to schools, the district’s maintenance staff would have to maintain its diligent sanitation processes, face coverings would be worn by all students and staff, and physical distancing would be enforced. The ability to conduct contact tracing also must be maintained, he said.
Julie Huntington, a school board member, emphasized the importance of the District’s efforts to maintain safety as it considers a limited reopening.
“By us doing this, we are the most likely people who could create a community spread,” she said. “We have got to take this seriously, what it means for those kids to be in the classroom.”
Witty praised school employees for their efforts during the opening three weeks of school, with online classes for all grades starting Sept. 8.
“I can’t overemphasize how much energy and work we’ve gone through to get to this point,” he said. “And the work they’ve done to make this the best that it can be.”
Thursday’s regular Board meeting drew up to 66 participants on the Zoom computer app, said Debra Anderson, Board secretary. Many of those attending were staff members, but more families tuned in than in previous meetings. They appeared to be interested in the Summer Academy report as well as the discussion of the COVID-19 metrics, Anderson said.
A turnout of parents was expected to lobby for a return to in-person classes, but just one person, Koby Myer, purposely signed up for the public comment portion of the regular meeting.
After Myer asked for an update on the District’s plan for reopening schools, particularly for elementary students, Board Chair Chris Hawkins informed Myer that the public comment segment of the meeting is not designed as a question-and-answer session. Hawkins noted that the topic was not part of the meeting agenda, but would be addressed by Witty during his monthly report to the Board.
At that point, Myer did not offer further comment.
Witty said Friday that the Zoom meeting system seemed to cause some confusion regarding public comment. He said he knows Koby Myer personally and would have liked to have heard from him.
“We always want to give the opportunity for people to speak,” Witty said.
To make the opportunity more widely available to the community, Witty said he hopes to offer a town hall type of meeting over Zoom soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.