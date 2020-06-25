Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become a part of everyday life, and people have begun to look in unconventional places to find them.
While auto parts and hardware stores might not be the first place you think of, those businesses often carry the same types of masks that health care workers are using.
The N95 masks are also useful in protecting people while painting, sanding or doing other types of work that produce airborne contaminants.
Those highly publicized masks have been popular items.
“We got cleaned out there in the beginning of March,” said Ed Vaughn, who works at the NAPA auto parts store in Baker City.
Cliff Parker, an employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said the store usually stocks both N95 and 3M masks, but they’ve been out since February.
The situation is the same at some hardware stores.
“We were wiped out months ago, and don’t know when our next supply will be,” said Richard Hindman, who owns Cashway Lumber Co.
Jim Bjork, manager at D&B Supply in Baker City, said that they’ve also been out for months, and that the next shipment is likely at least six weeks away. However, the store does sell bandanas and other face coverings.
Thatcher’s Ace Hardware in Baker City has KN95 masks, which are comparable to N95 masks. The Centers for Disease Control have authorized the use of KN95 masks in place of N95 versions.
The Baker City Rite Aid has disposable masks in stock while supplies last.
Some people are also using handmade fabric masks.
Baker County’s COVID-19 website — www.bakercountycovid19.com/community-information-resources/ — includes a list of local businesses that sell fabric face masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.