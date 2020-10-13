Baker elementary school students will return to in-person classes Wednesday.
Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty issued a press release Monday morning announcing the opening for students in preschool through sixth grade.
But first, families were notified over the ParentSquare school communication system of the word many had been hoping to hear since online classes started Sept. 8.
“I am pleased that we are able to return to in-person school for our youngest learners,” Witty stated in the press release. “We are excited to welcome students back to our four elementary campuses this coming Wednesday.”
The final decision to open this week was made after consulting with Baker County Health Department officials early Monday, Witty said.
The elementary schools snuck in just under the wire to meet the metrics set by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education for schools in counties, including Baker, with fewer than 6 residents per square mile.
The requirements state that those counties must have 30 or fewer cases of the coronavirus in a 3-week period. And for the last of those weeks, the county must have five or fewer cases or record less than half the total cases for the entire period.
During the first two weeks, those starting Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, Baker County had 11 new cases. As of Friday, Oct. 9, the county had eight new cases for the third week. That meant the county could record no more than two new cases on Saturday, the final day of the third week, to meet the standard.
The county did report two new cases on Saturday, meaning the last week had 10 of the total 21 cases.
The other requirement for reopening schools was an endorsement from Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer.
In a Monday statement to the Herald, Lamb said: “I am glad that we are going to be able to get our younger students back in the classroom. The fact that we have been able to meet the state requirements for this first stage of school reopening is a testament to the residents of Baker County in their willingness to follow social distancing, face coverings, hand washing, isolation and quarantine strategies to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I am cautiously optimistic that if our community continues to do their part, that we will be able to get our older students back in classrooms and our economy moving forward in a timely manner.”
“The green light was given,” Witty said. “They were comfortable with us moving forward.”
COVID-19 precautions will be in place when students return. All students and staff will wear face coverings, and they will be instructed to stay home if they aren’t feeling well. Students will be screened daily for symptoms, staff will administer a daily self screening and visitors will be screened as well, Witty said.
“It is critical that we follow all protocols to the best our ability,” Witty stated. “In doing so, we will create a safe environment for students to learn and staff to teach.”
“I am grateful to our students and families who have demonstrated incredible resiliency through a very difficult time,” Witty stated in the press release. “We must work together to minimize any exposure to COVID–19 if we are to maintain in-person school. This can only be accomplished through serving each other by taking appropriate steps to minimize the spread of COVID–19.”
Now that the elementary students are returning to their classrooms, it will be the schools’ obligation to control the coronavirus in their buildings.
“The better we can do to keep the number of cases down, the better chance we have of staying in school,” Witty said.
There will be no school for the preschool through sixth-grade students today as teachers and other staff prepare their classrooms for in-person instruction. The employees also will spend the day reviewing safety protocols and making sure the necessary instructional materials are in place.
Witty said he had received just a few emails Monday morning seeking clarification of various issues. Overall, there was general excitement about returning the younger students to in-person classes for the first time since mid-March.
“Our goal is to stay in school and to be here for the remainder of the year,” he said Monday morning.
As the younger children return to all-day, in-person classes, Witty said the District will continue to look for ways that would allow middle school and high school students to return to in-person classes.
That is not possible now because of the state’s “Ready Schools Safe Learners” requirement that limits student interactions to no more than 50 people per week.
Because elementary students meet in self-contained classrooms, that goal can be achieved for them. The older students, who rotate through classes and have contact with as many as 100 people per week, can’t meet that goal at this time.
Now that county metrics for in-person classes have been met for the younger students, however, the District might be allowed to provide more in-person instruction for the upper grade levels as well, starting with middle school students, Witty said.
Administrators will present a plan to the Baker School Board for possibly returning seventh- and eighth-graders to a system of in-person and hybrid classes. That would probably mean in-person sessions for one day per week for student cohort groups, rotating them through a hybrid model that would keep each cohort at home receiving classes over the Zoom computer app the other three days per week, Witty said.
“One day out of four is the only way to make that feasible,” he said.
The discussion will take place during a Zoom Board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. More information is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
At the high school level, the state must raise the number of contacts students are allowed per week to make a return to in-person instruction feasible for them, Witty said.
In the meantime, administrators and classroom teachers will be providing families of elementary age students more information about schedules and other details specific to each building through ParentSquare as their children prepare to return to their classrooms on Wednesday.
Witty said as in-person classes resume, the ability to continue in that setting will be less dependent on county numbers and more dependent on each school’s ability to keep the student cohort groups and staff healthy.
If a student tests positive, Baker County Health Department staff will conduct an interview and identify people who might have been in close contact.
