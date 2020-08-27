Residents of Settler’s Park had five large surprise visitors Monday afternoon.
Horses.
Majestic Grove, queen of the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo court, wanted to do something for the residents at the assisted living community in Baker City.
So Grove and the rest of the court for the junior rodeo in Halfway, which like so many events this year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organized a parade.
Grove, along with princesses Kadence and Brook Parsons, and flag bearers Alex Wright and Margie Rich, donned their fancy gear and mounted their horses.
Settler’s Park residents were able to pet the horses and have conversations with Grove and the rest of the rodeo court.
“I just really wanted to do something positive for them,” said Grove, 16.
She said she was inspired by the Nyssa Nite Rodeo queen, who had arranged a similar parade that Grove and her fellow court members attended earlier this summer.
“I know people can’t really get out right now with the virus going around,” Grove said.
She would like to schedule similar events at other locations.
Meadowbrook Place has instituted a quarantine due to an outbreak of at least 11 COVID-19 cases, so that assisted living community in Baker City isn’t an option now.
Grove was born and raised in Baker City, and horses have always been a part of her life.
She has participated in 4-H, showed horses and done “a little bit of everything” in the equine realm.
“Probably before I could walk, I’ve been riding horses,” Grove said. “It’s always been a passion of mine. I love working with horses.”
She trains horses and has done riding lessons. She has provided special riding lessons with physically and mentally disabled children as well.
Grove recalled watching parades in Baker City and seeing the rodeo queens, and she decided that was something she’d like to do.
“It’s really a cool opportunity and I want to make the most of this year,” Grove said. “It’s kind of been a hard year.”
Grove was crowned queen last October and her term will be up at the end of September.
She plans to try out for the Panhandle Rodeo Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.