The Oregon Health Authority has scheduled a free COVID-19 testing clinic for Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Baker City.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane.
People do not need to have symptoms to be tested, said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
Test results likely will be available within three to five days, Staten said.
The test is the PCR type, which Staten said is more accurate for people who are infected but don't have symptoms.
This will be the first time the state agency has put on such a testing event in Baker City, Staten said.
According to the OHA website, residents need to register online to schedule an appointment and print a voucher. Only people with appointments are guaranteed to be tested, according to OHA.
More information is available at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/BakerCity_OR_2976.html
