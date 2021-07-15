A 59-year-old Baker County man died on July 13, six days after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, July 15.
The man had underlying medical conditions.
His death was the 16th in Baker County attributed to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020, and the first since May 15.
The man is the youngest among the county's COVID-19 deaths. Another 59-year-old man died on Feb. 2. He also had underlying medical conditions. The 14 others were all older than 70.
