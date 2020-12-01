US-NEWS-R.I.-REPORTS-4-CORONAVIRUS-DEATHS-NDN.jpg

A COVID-19 particle is pictured in this image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

 CDC/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A fourth Baker County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 95-year-old man, who had underlying conditions, tested positive on Nov. 26 and died the same day, according to the OHA.

The state agency has not verified where the man died.

