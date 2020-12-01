A fourth Baker County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
The 95-year-old man, who had underlying conditions, tested positive on Nov. 26 and died the same day, according to the OHA.
The state agency has not verified where the man died.
