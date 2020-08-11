Oregon officials today announced new standards for schools to resume in-person classes that could make it easier for the Baker School District to welcome students back to classrooms later in the fall.
The Baker School Board has already decided to start the school year on Sept. 8 with all students taking classes online — the comprehensive distance learning model — for at least the first nine weeks.
That decision was largely influenced by the initial standards the state announced July 28.
Based on those standards — or “metrics” — the Baker School District could not have qualified to have any in-person classes.
The number of COVID-19 cases and positive tests both in Baker County and statewide have recently exceeded those standards.
But the new metrics the state released this afternoon are not as strict.
Among the differences:
• The July 28 metrics required counties to have a weekly case rate of less than 10 per 100,000 population for three straight weeks. Based on Baker County’s population, the county could not have more than one new case per week, for three straight weeks. The county has had at least two new cases for per week every week since late June.
• The new metrics announced today, applying to Baker County and several other counties with populations densities of less than 6 people per square mile, don’t include a threshold for the weekly case rate per 100,000. Instead, the county would have to have 30 or fewer new cases over the preceding three weeks, with either less than half of those cases, or five or fewer cases, in the last of those three weeks.
Baker County would have met that requirement based on the past three weeks, with a total of 25 cases, and eight of those in the most recent week.
• In addition to the specific metric based on the number of cases, the county would need the approval of the Baker County Health Department, and county health officer Dr. Eric Lamb, that there is no community spread of the virus, and that the “school is isolated by a significant distance from communities reporting COVID-19 community spread in the previous three weeks.” The metric doesn’t define “significant distance.”
“I am grateful for the consideration given by our state leadership in this matter,” Baker Schools Superintendent Mark Witty said in a press release. “These new metrics will give us a good chance of getting back into in-person school much sooner than it would have been otherwise.”
See more about the new metrics in Thursday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
